Helldivers 2 Patch Notes Released for Big New Update

Arrowhead Studios has released the Helldivers 2 patch notes for its latest update across PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. Back in August, Arrowhead announced that it would be embarking upon a 60-day plan to help bring Helldivers 2 more in line with what those in the game’s community want. This has since resulted in a handful of different patches for the game going live and has largely been met with positivity from players. Now, this 60-day window has come to a close with the arrival of one more update that brings sweeping changes to Helldivers 2.
Downloadable now, the latest Helldivers 2 patch looks to primarily balance various weapons and stratagems that hadn’t yet been touched in previous updates. Automatons have also received some major overhauls on this update with Arrowhead saying that it’s trying to make the faction a bit less frustrating to take on. Outside of these broad alterations, a slew of bug fixes have also rolled out and should rectify some problems that various Helldivers 2 players have been running into.
“As we keep building this game, we are committed to keeping the lines of communication open through regular player surveys, improved patch notes, and more frequent updates via blog posts and streams,” said Arrowhead director Mikael Eriksson in tandem with this update. “We will also continue to expand our closed betas, to make sure we catch valuable feedback early. On behalf of the team at Arrowhead, I want to thank you for your patience, your insights, and your passion for our game. We’ve genuinely enjoyed seeing your reactions to our latest updates, and we’re excited to continue developing the game while ensuring that it delivers on its core fantasy and remains a game we all love to play.”
You can get a look at the full Helldivers 2 patch notes for this new update alongside the newly released video from Arrowhead going over the changes attached below.
Helldivers 2 Update 01.001.104 Patch Notes
Balancing
General changes
Additional Supply Items are now visible on the minimap
- Exosuits
- Support Stratagems
Removed ricochets from Orbital Stratagem projectiles, Eagle-1 bombs and FAF-14 Spear missiles
- They can no longer ricochet off of targets
Helldiver armor tweaks, both Heavy and Light armor are now more effective
Heavy armor reduces damage taken by 25%, up from 20%
- 5% more damage reduction
Light armor increases damage taken by 25%, down from 33%
- 8% less damage taken
Stratagems and Weapon tag description updates, they now show more information and are also categorized
- Armor penetration 2 is classified as Light armor penetrating
- Armor penetration 3 is classified as Medium armor penetrating
- Armor penetration 4 is classified as Heavy armor penetrating
- Armor penetration 5+ is classified as Anti tank
Primary Weapons
Plasma projectile behavior
- We’ve standardized the behavior of Plasma projectiles, which previously had varying characteristics in how they traveled through the air. Now, all Plasma projectiles experience high drag, causing them to slow down faster. However, each plasma weapon still fires projectiles at different speeds and calibers, so their effective ranges will remain distinct. For most weapons, this change won’t be very noticeable
- With the SG-8P Punisher Plasma you’ll see a less pronounced arc in its projectile path. Instead, it will start off faster and lose speed more rapidly, keeping its effective range about the same
PLAS-101 Purifier
Projectiles can now be charged up with a damage multiplier that scales
- Minimum charge of 0.1 sec gives a 50% damage multiplier
- Maximum charge of 1 sec gives a 100% damage multiplier
- Maximum charge projectile damage increased from 100 to 200
- Maximum charge projectile durable damage increased from 50 to 100
- Maximum charge explosion damage increased from 150 to 300
- The explosion doesn’t scale, but a fully charged shot has a different explosion effect:
- Minimum charge (0.1–0.99 sec): Inner radius 1m, outer radius 2m, explosion damage 75
- Maximum charge (1 sec): Inner radius 2.9m, outer radius 3m, explosion damage 300
PLAS-1 Scorcher
- New weapon function: Auto fire mode
- Fire rate increased from 250 to 350
- Magazine capacity increased from 15 to 20
- Spare magazines decreased from 6 to 5
SG-8P Punisher Plasma
- Reduced recoil
- Fire rate increased from 80 to 100
AR-23 Liberator
- Horizontal recoil reduced by 30%
AR-23P Liberator Penetrator
- Horizontal recoil reduced by 30%
- Increased magazine capacity from 30 to 45
- Spare magazines decreased from 10 to 7
AR-23A Liberator Carbine
- Horizontal recoil reduced by 30%
- Ergonomics increased from 65 to 70
- Reload duration decreased from 3 to 2.5 sec
BR-14 Adjudicator
- Horizontal recoil reduced by 30%
- Projectile damage increased from 80 to 90
- Projectile durable damage increased from 16 to 23
- Magazine capacity increased from 25 to 30
AR-61 Tenderizer
- New weapon function: 600/850 RPM
JAR-5 Dominator
- Moved from the Explosive weapon category to the Special weapon category
Sidearms
P-113 Verdict
- Armor penetration increased from 2 to 3
- Projectile durable damage increased from 13 to 32
- Stagger strength increased from 13 to 15
P-4 Senator
- Armor penetration increased from 3 to 4
- Projectile damage increased from 175 to 200
- Projectile durable damage increased from 35 to 70
P-11 Stim Pistol
- Spread decreased from 30 to 5
- Muzzle velocity increased from 80 to 200
Throwables
K-2 Throwing Knives
- Uses increased from 8 to 20
G-12 High Explosive Grenade
- Damage increased from 400 to 800
G-6 Frag Grenade
- Damage increased from 250 to 500
G-10 Incendiary Grenade
- Damage increased from 150 to 300
Stratagem Support Weapons
AC-8 Autocannon
New weapon function: Programmable ammunition now allows you to switch between normal and and flak projectiles
- Flak projectiles are proximity triggered shrapnel explosions with a larger explosion radius
GR-8 Recoilless Rifle
New weapon function: Programmable ammunition now allows you to switch between normal projectiles and High Explosive rounds
- High Explosive rounds have a larger explosion radius, deal more explosion damage, less projectile damage and are less effective against tanks
RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher
- Reload duration reduced from 7 to 5 sec
M-105 LMG Stalwart
- Ergonomics increased from 25 to 40
MG-43 Machine Gun
- Magazine capacity increased from 150 to 175
- Starting spare magazines increased from 1 to 2
MG-206 Heavy Machine Gun
- Magazine capacity increased from 75 to 100
Backpacks
LIFT-850 Jump Pack
- Cooldown reduced from 20 to 15 sec
- Stronger thrust force
- Thrust vector has been tweaked. Will have a slightly higher jump and more forward momentum
AX/AR-23 “Guard Dog”
- Switch from AR-23 Liberator rounds to AR-23P Liberator Penetrator rounds.
- Armor penetration increased from 2 to 3
- Damage decreased from 70 to 60
- Magazine capacity increased from 30 to 45
Drone Backpacks now has a new toggle drone function
- Activate: The drone leaves the backpack and starts to perform its tasks
- Deactivate: The drone returns to the backpack into a passive standby state
Stratagems
Eagle Strafing Run
- Explosion radius slightly increased
- Explosion damage increased from 250 to 350
Orbital Airburst Strike
- Salvoes increased from 3 to 4
- Duration between salvoes increased from 3 to 4 sec
A/MG-43 Machine Gun Sentry
- Magazine capacity increased from 125 to 175
- Cooldown reduced from 120 to 90 sec
- Life time reduced from 180 to 150 sec
A/G-16 Gatling Sentry
- Magazine capacity increased from 400 to 500
- Cooldown reduced from 180 to 150 sec
- Life time reduced from 180 to 150 sec
A/MLS-4X Rocket Sentry
- Cooldown reduced from 180 to 150 sec
- Life time reduced from 180 to 150 sec
A/AC-8 Autocannon Sentry
- Cooldown reduced from 180 to 150 sec
- Life time reduced from 180 to 150 sec
MD-17 Anti Tank Mines
We are working on changes to the Anti-Personnel and Incendiary Mines, however we are not yet happy with the fixes, as we feel they introduced too many new problems. We will continue working on these changes and include them in a future patch
- The mines are now only triggered by heavier enemies like Chargers, Bile Titans, Impalers, Hulks
- Damage increased from 800 to 2000
- Explosion radius decreased
A/ARC-3 Tesla Tower
- Reduced charge-up shots cooldown from 3 to 1 sec
- Cooldown reduced from 150 to 120 sec
- Lifetime reduced from 180 to 150 sec
FX-12 Shield Generator Relay
- Removed charge delay between damage taken
- Increased charge rate from 300 to 400 health/sec
- Radius increased from 8 to 15m
- Once the shield is down, it will no longer regenerate
Gameplay
Patrol Spawning
- Previously, once the mission was completed but before extraction, we significantly increased patrol spawns across the entire map.
Now, the increased patrol spawns are concentrated around the extraction site, with more patrols appearing the closer you are to it. This change should make patrol spawning feel more logical and reduce the penalty for players who complete the mission but still want to explore the map or collect samples. Please let us know if you still experience issues with the patrol spawning!
Terminids
Bile Spewers
- Legs health reduced from 300 to 200
Nursing Spewers
- Legs health reduced from 300 to 200
Hunters
- Have a short shared area cooldown for their pounce ability
- Can now totally blow up if affected with enough damage
Scavengers
- Can blow up if affected with enough damage
Automatons
Automaton Targeting
- Some enemies were able to shoot at you without needing proper line of sight, which caused them to fire into or through walls, track you even when hidden, and ignore smoke effects. We’ve addressed these issues, so now you should be able to use stealth more effectively against the Automatons, and they won’t be able to shoot through walls or see you when they shouldn’t. Please let us know if you still encounter issues like these!
Automaton projectiles
- Normal small projectiles damage reduced from 40 to 35, used by enemies like the Devastators, Emplacements and Conscripts
- Heavy projectiles damage reduced from 65 to 60, used by enemies like the Heavy Emplacements and Scout Striders
Hulk Bruiser
- In response to their disapproval of a newly installed cannon on the Automaton Hulk Bruisers, Super Earth High Command sent a crack commando to sabotage their production facilities. The skilled operative promptly escaped into the shadows after completing their mission. Today, still wanted by the Automatons, they survive as a soldier of fortune. If you have a problem, if no one else can help, and if you can find them, maybe you can enlist… John Helldiver
- As a result the Automatons had to revert back to using rocket launchers for their Hulk Bruisers
All Devastators
- Head armor decreased from 2 to 1
- Head health increased from 100 to 110
Berserkers
- Head health decreased from 125 to 110
Heavy Devastator
- The pause between their salvoes has been slightly increased, providing Helldivers with a better opportunity to counterattack
All Tanks
- Front armor reduced from 6 to 5, our previous tweak didn’t have the intended effect on gameplay that we expected so we’ve reverted this back
- The rear weak spots of the Tank’s body now have their own health pool, which matches the Tank’s previous total health. Once this health pool is depleted, the Tank will be destroyed. Additionally, these weak spots also deal 150% damage to the Tank’s main health
Annihilator Tank Turrets & Shredder Tank Turrets
- The rear weak spots of the Tank’s body now have their own health pool, which matches the Tank’s previous total health. Once this health pool is depleted, the Tank will be destroyed. Additionally, these weak spots also deal 200% damage to the Tank’s main health
Barrager Tank Turret
- The Turret is now destroyed if the Tank body is destroyed
Fixes
Resolved Top Priority issues:
- Not enough enemies spawn to complete Eradicate missions
- Some enemies were able to shoot at you without needing proper line of sight, which caused them to fire into or through walls, track you even when hidden, and ignore smoke effects
- Patrol Spawning should now feel more logical and reduce the penalty for players who complete the mission but still want to explore the map or collect samples
Crash Fixes and Soft-locks:
- Fixed crash that could occur when getting knock backed while wearing the energy shield backpack
- Fixed potential crash when a peer leaves with unique armor customization
- Various crash fixes
Miscellaneous Fixes
- Fixed bug where helldivers wearing heavy armors would be immune to gas status effect
- General Brasch returns from holiday retreat in foggy hillside town
Known Issues
These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.
Top Priority:
- The hive breaker drill may be inaccessible when called in
- Players may not receive Friend Requests sent from another platform
- Terminals may lose functionality blocking completion of a mission
- Social menu is stuck on ‘Please Wait Democratically’ for some players
- Title may crash during intro cinematic or title screen
- Friends “Invite only” games can still be seen on the Galactic War Map but cannot be joined
Medium Priority:
- Players are unable to shoot properly while in the air using a jetpack
- Stratagem balls bounce unpredictably off cliffs and some spots
- Some Eagle Stratagems may not drop when deployed on a swamp planet
- Reinforcement may not be available for players who join a game in progress
- Pelican-1 may sometimes be launched away if hit with an impaler tentacle
- Supply packs may be incorrectly used if pressing down on a controller while calling in a stratagem
- High damage weapons will not detonate hellbombs already present on the map
- Some enemies that bleed out do not progress Personal Orders and Eradicate missions
- QWERTY keyboard numpad bindings does not save correctly after the Title restart