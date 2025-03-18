Helldivers 2 Update Brings Multiple Fixes Ahead of New Warbond

A new update is out for Helldivers 2, and Sony and Arrowhead Game Studios announced the new Borderline Justice Warbond alongside it. Players have been reporting for duty to serve Super Earth against all threats and with each new update that service gets better and better. One of the most important parts of Helldivers 2 updates are bug fixes, and the latest Helldivers 2 patch addresses a large number of issues. A majority of the issues being addressed and changes to the game are detailed in the patch notes, and we’ve listed everything included with the 01.002.200 update for Helldivers 2.
The new Borderline Justice Premium Warbond will be available on March 20th and brings with it new weapons, armor, and more. Once purchased, players can use the R-6 Deadeye rifle and LAS-58 Talon pistol. Two new armor sets are added, sporting a Wild West space cowboy look. Its Stratagem, the LIFT-860 Hover Pack makes traversal and escaping deadly bugs easier.
Lastly, players also get the Sample Extricator for their utility and TED-63 Dynamite as the throwable, and, of course, a bunch of cosmetics to show off the Borderline Justice Warbond. This Warbond will be available to purchase for 1,000 Super Credits on March 20th.
Here is everything else in the Version 01.002.200 update for Helldivers 2:
Helldivers 2 Update Patch Notes 01.002.200
Overview
- Balancing
- Crash fixes
Balancing
Primary weapons
SMG-32 Reprimand
- Spread decreased from 50 to 40
SG-8S Slugger
- Spread decreased from 20 to 6
- Damage increased from 250 to 280
AR-23C Liberator Concussive
- Fire rate increased from 320 to 400
R-63 Diligence
- Magazine capacity increased from 20 to 25
MP-98 Knight
- Damage increased from 65 to 70
STA-11 SMG
- Damage increased from 65 to 70
SMG-37 Defender
- Damage increased from 75 to 80
SMG-72 Pummeler
- Damage increased from 65 to 70
- Now requires less shots to apply stun on applicable targets, stun value increased from 1.0 to 1.25 per bullet
AR-23 Liberator
- Damage increased from 70 to 80
STA-52 Assault Rifle
- Damage increased from 70 to 80
BR-14 Adjudicator
- Damage increased from 90 to 95
AR-61 Tenderizer
- Damage increased from 95 to 105
R-36 Eruptor
- Projectile armor penetration increased from Medium (3) to Heavy (4)
- Projectile lifetime increased from 0.7 to 1 sec
Stratagems
Eagle 110MM Rocket Pods
- Uses increased from 2 to 3
EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit
- Uses increased from 2 to 3
EXO-49 Emancipator Exosuit
- Uses increased from 2 to 3
TX-41 Sterilizer
- Ergonomics increased from 5 to 20
M-105 Stalwart
- Damage increased from 70 to 80
MG-206 Heavy Machine Gun
- Improved armor penetration across a wider range of angles before transitioning to glancing shots
Enemies:
- A recent software autopsy has revealed an update to the Automatons’ situational awareness protocol. They are now less distracted by each other, increasing their reaction speed in large groups.
- We’ve increased the number of AI calculations the game can perform. This primarily impacts scenarios with a high number of spawned enemies, improving their response times in those situations. However, this comes with a slight trade-off in game performance.
- According to recent intel, the enemies of Freedom are attempting to counter the Helldivers’ anti-air capabilities. Newly-produced Automaton dropships show clear signs of hull reinforcement, allowing the main body to absorb significantly more damage.
- Illuminate Warp Ships have been observed deploying their shields mid-flight.
- Automaton Dropships: Main body health increased from 2500 to 3500
- Illuminate Dropships: Utilizes the same shield as the ones that have landed
Barrager Tank Turret
- Resolved an issue introduced recently where the armor value was incorrectly set to 0. Now has the correct armor value of 5
- Additionally, the turret now features weak spots at the front and back, each with 750 HP and an armor value of 3
Gameplay
Settings:
- Added new separate settings for inverting the gyro input instead of using the Invert Look settings
- The Stratagem loadout menu has undergone an updated categorization of the different stratagem groupings
Fixes
Resolved Top Priority issues:
- Fixed an issue with the extraction beacon sometimes being unreachable when landing on top of enemies
- General optimization improvements in the colonies environments
Crash Fixes, Hangs and Soft-locks:
- Fixed a crash when playing against Terminids in poor network scenarios
- Fixed a rare crash that happened during game shut down on PC
- Fixed a crash that could occur when there was a high amount of particles on the screen at once
- Fixed an issue where players could be blocked from completing objectives requiring called-down equipment due to the required stratagem being unavailable
Weapons and Stratagems
- Fixed the G-123 Thermite Grenade sometimes not arming
- Fixed a rare crash when using the LAS-17 Double-Edge Sickle
- Fixed a bug where switching weapons while reloading the CB-9 Exploding Crossbow would sometimes discard an entire magazine without actually reloading
Social & Multiplayer Fixes
- Fixed an issue causing players in low-activity regions to see fewer lobbies on the planet hologram than expected
- Fixed an issue in low-activity regions where lobbies were not seeing players join as frequently or quickly as before
- Fixed an issue on low-activity planets where Quickplay would always join your friends game, even if they were not playing on the same difficulty
- Fixed a disconnection issue that could happen when playing Gloom missions with poor connection to the host
- Fixed some interactions not working properly after canceling the Raise Weapon emote
- Fixed an issue where adding, removing, blocking, or unblocking friends caused player cards in the friend list to display with white text and missing information until you close and open the panel again
- Fixed an issue that made it impossible to mute or kick players who were in the loadout when joining a squad
- Fixed an issue that caused some new Steam players’ latest profile names to not display correctly in-game
Miscellaneous Fixes
- Fixed some memory leaks to improve performance
- Fixed old text chat messages from re-appearing
- Fixed an issue with the Democracy Space Station progress bars being unintentionally curved in appearance
- Fixed a bug that prevented progression through the menus when the initial language selection was set to English (US)
- Fixed the raise weapon emote to properly fire projectiles in the direction of the weapon
- Fixed Helldivers sliding around on the ground after exiting the ragdoll state (despite it being the year of the snake and despite us trying to fix this previously)
Known Issues
Top Priority:
- Black box mission terminal may be unusable if it spawns clipped into the ground
- Stratagem balls bounce unpredictably off cliffs and some spots
- Balancing and functionality adjustments for DSS
- Pathfinding issues in Evacuate Colonists Illuminate missions
- Dolby Atmos does not work on PS5
Medium Priority:
- Players can get stuck on Pelican-1’s ramp during extraction
- Currently equipped capes don’t display properly and show a blank grey cape in Armory tab
- Players who use the “This is Democracy” emote on their ship might unintentionally send their fellow Helldivers on unauthorized unscheduled spacewalks
- AX/TX-13 “Guard Dog” Dog Breath does not show when it is out of ammo
- Higher zoom functions do not zoom the camera in through the scope on the LAS-5 Scythe
- Weapons with a Charge-up mechanic can exhibit unintended behavior when firing faster than the RPM (Rounds Per Minute) limit