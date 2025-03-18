Helldivers 2 Update Brings Multiple Fixes Ahead of New Warbond

A new update is out for Helldivers 2, and Sony and Arrowhead Game Studios announced the new Borderline Justice Warbond alongside it. Players have been reporting for duty to serve Super Earth against all threats and with each new update that service gets better and better. One of the most important parts of Helldivers 2 updates are bug fixes, and the latest Helldivers 2 patch addresses a large number of issues. A majority of the issues being addressed and changes to the game are detailed in the patch notes, and we’ve listed everything included with the 01.002.200 update for Helldivers 2.

The new Borderline Justice Premium Warbond will be available on March 20th and brings with it new weapons, armor, and more. Once purchased, players can use the R-6 Deadeye rifle and LAS-58 Talon pistol. Two new armor sets are added, sporting a Wild West space cowboy look. Its Stratagem, the LIFT-860 Hover Pack makes traversal and escaping deadly bugs easier.

Lastly, players also get the Sample Extricator for their utility and TED-63 Dynamite as the throwable, and, of course, a bunch of cosmetics to show off the Borderline Justice Warbond. This Warbond will be available to purchase for 1,000 Super Credits on March 20th.

Here is everything else in the Version 01.002.200 update for Helldivers 2:

Overview

Balancing

Crash fixes

Balancing

Primary weapons

SMG-32 Reprimand

Spread decreased from 50 to 40

SG-8S Slugger

Spread decreased from 20 to 6

Damage increased from 250 to 280

AR-23C Liberator Concussive

Fire rate increased from 320 to 400

R-63 Diligence

Magazine capacity increased from 20 to 25

MP-98 Knight

Damage increased from 65 to 70

STA-11 SMG

Damage increased from 65 to 70

SMG-37 Defender

Damage increased from 75 to 80

SMG-72 Pummeler

Damage increased from 65 to 70

Now requires less shots to apply stun on applicable targets, stun value increased from 1.0 to 1.25 per bullet

AR-23 Liberator

Damage increased from 70 to 80

STA-52 Assault Rifle

Damage increased from 70 to 80

BR-14 Adjudicator

Damage increased from 90 to 95

AR-61 Tenderizer

Damage increased from 95 to 105

R-36 Eruptor

Projectile armor penetration increased from Medium (3) to Heavy (4)

Projectile lifetime increased from 0.7 to 1 sec

Stratagems

Eagle 110MM Rocket Pods

Uses increased from 2 to 3

EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit

Uses increased from 2 to 3

EXO-49 Emancipator Exosuit

Uses increased from 2 to 3

TX-41 Sterilizer

Ergonomics increased from 5 to 20

M-105 Stalwart

Damage increased from 70 to 80

MG-206 Heavy Machine Gun

Improved armor penetration across a wider range of angles before transitioning to glancing shots

Enemies:

A recent software autopsy has revealed an update to the Automatons’ situational awareness protocol. They are now less distracted by each other, increasing their reaction speed in large groups.

We’ve increased the number of AI calculations the game can perform. This primarily impacts scenarios with a high number of spawned enemies, improving their response times in those situations. However, this comes with a slight trade-off in game performance.

According to recent intel, the enemies of Freedom are attempting to counter the Helldivers’ anti-air capabilities. Newly-produced Automaton dropships show clear signs of hull reinforcement, allowing the main body to absorb significantly more damage.

Illuminate Warp Ships have been observed deploying their shields mid-flight.

Automaton Dropships: Main body health increased from 2500 to 3500

Illuminate Dropships: Utilizes the same shield as the ones that have landed

Barrager Tank Turret

Resolved an issue introduced recently where the armor value was incorrectly set to 0. Now has the correct armor value of 5

Additionally, the turret now features weak spots at the front and back, each with 750 HP and an armor value of 3

Gameplay

Settings:

Added new separate settings for inverting the gyro input instead of using the Invert Look settings

The Stratagem loadout menu has undergone an updated categorization of the different stratagem groupings

Fixes

Resolved Top Priority issues:

Fixed an issue with the extraction beacon sometimes being unreachable when landing on top of enemies

General optimization improvements in the colonies environments

Crash Fixes, Hangs and Soft-locks:

Fixed a crash when playing against Terminids in poor network scenarios

Fixed a rare crash that happened during game shut down on PC

Fixed a crash that could occur when there was a high amount of particles on the screen at once

Fixed an issue where players could be blocked from completing objectives requiring called-down equipment due to the required stratagem being unavailable

Weapons and Stratagems

Fixed the G-123 Thermite Grenade sometimes not arming

Fixed a rare crash when using the LAS-17 Double-Edge Sickle

Fixed a bug where switching weapons while reloading the CB-9 Exploding Crossbow would sometimes discard an entire magazine without actually reloading

Social & Multiplayer Fixes

Fixed an issue causing players in low-activity regions to see fewer lobbies on the planet hologram than expected

Fixed an issue in low-activity regions where lobbies were not seeing players join as frequently or quickly as before

Fixed an issue on low-activity planets where Quickplay would always join your friends game, even if they were not playing on the same difficulty

Fixed a disconnection issue that could happen when playing Gloom missions with poor connection to the host

Fixed some interactions not working properly after canceling the Raise Weapon emote

Fixed an issue where adding, removing, blocking, or unblocking friends caused player cards in the friend list to display with white text and missing information until you close and open the panel again

Fixed an issue that made it impossible to mute or kick players who were in the loadout when joining a squad

Fixed an issue that caused some new Steam players’ latest profile names to not display correctly in-game

Miscellaneous Fixes

Fixed some memory leaks to improve performance

Fixed old text chat messages from re-appearing

Fixed an issue with the Democracy Space Station progress bars being unintentionally curved in appearance

Fixed a bug that prevented progression through the menus when the initial language selection was set to English (US)

Fixed the raise weapon emote to properly fire projectiles in the direction of the weapon

Fixed Helldivers sliding around on the ground after exiting the ragdoll state (despite it being the year of the snake and despite us trying to fix this previously)

Known Issues

Top Priority:

Black box mission terminal may be unusable if it spawns clipped into the ground

Stratagem balls bounce unpredictably off cliffs and some spots

Balancing and functionality adjustments for DSS

Pathfinding issues in Evacuate Colonists Illuminate missions

Dolby Atmos does not work on PS5

Medium Priority: