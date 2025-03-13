PlayStation Hit Helldivers 2 Just Revealed a New Board Game

Play video

A hit PlayStation franchise is heading to the tabletop courtesy of Steamforged Games, and that franchise is none other than Helldivers 2. Arrowhead Game Studios’ Helldivers 2 became the fastest-selling PlayStation game of all time not too long ago, and now it will be adapted by the team that has brought Resident Evil, Monster Hunter World, and Elden Ring to the board game space. Helldivers 2 will launch on Gamefound relatively soon, with the campaign launching on April 8th, 2025, and you can check out a first look at the new game below.

Helldivers 2, which has sold over 12 million copies on PS5 and PC, is a squad-based shooter that tasks players with defending Super Earth and standing against an alien threat across the galaxy, all with a tongue-in-cheek attitude that Steamforged will look to bring to the board game as well.

For Helldivers 2: The Board Game, 1 to 4 players will work together to take on that alien threat with an array of weapons like pistols, machine guns, and flamethrowers, as well as powerful stratagems like turrets and airstrikes, but the most important aspect of the game will be to coordinate your tactics with your squad as you look to complete high-risk missions against overwhelming enemy swarms.

As in the video game, you’ll have to deal with evolving threats and objectives as the mission moves forward, and yes, there’s also friendly fire to worry about too. Every decision will have a major impact on whether or not you succeed, and it’s not going to be an easy task to claim victory.

CEO of Arrowhead Shams Jorjani said, “As passionate tabletop gamers ourselves, we’re delighted to partner with Steamforged to bring Helldivers 2 into a whole new realm. The game’s intense action is a perfect fit for the tabletop experience, and we can’t wait for players to blast their way through its chaotic and challenging missions soon.”

Co-founder and CCO at Steamforged Games Mat Hart said, “HELLDIVERS 2 is a perfect fit for the tabletop, and as big fans of the game, we consider it a huge privilege to be making it happen. We couldn’t be more excited to bring its high-octane, co-op mayhem to the board game world. Players can expect heroic last stands, spectacularly avoidable friendly-fire, and the kind of cinematic action that turns every gaming session into a glorious war story. For liberty!”

Steamforged will launch the Gamefound campaign for Helldivers 2: The Board Game on April 8th, 2025.

