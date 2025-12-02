Major Helldivers 2 Update Adds New Warbond And Makes Dozens of Changes

A substantial new Helldivers 2 update has today gone live and has brought about the Python Commandos Warbond alongside many other tweaks. Despite launching nearly two full years ago, new content for Helldivers 2 hasn’t slowed down whatsoever. Developer Arrowhead Game Studios has continued to push out major and minor patches for the game at a steady cadence that help make Helldivers 2 constantly feel fresh. Now, with 2025 winding down, what is likely the last major update for the game this year has been let loose.

Downloadable now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, Helldivers 2 update 5.0.0 is one of the largest that the game has seen in months. The primary new addition with this patch is the Python Commandos Warbond, which adds a variety of new weapons and cosmetics that players can begin to unlock. Other than this, Arrowhead says that it has made sure to resolve a number of “Known Issues” that have been plaguing the game for quite some time.

Outside of bug fixes, this Helldivers 2 update has also made a ton of balance changes. Many of the game’s weapons and attachments have now received some slight adjustments to go along with some more minor tweaks to certain enemies.

To get a glimpse at everything that this new Helldivers 2 update has done in full, you can find the patch notes attached below.

General changes

Decreased ergonomics penalty on magnifying scopes weapon attachments

The intent is to make magnifying scopes more a matter of preference by decreasing the penalty they impose on a weapon’s ergonomics (low ergonomics makes the weapons muzzle follow the crosshair slower).



Some of the Pistol ammo balance update

The intent with this change is to make some of the pistol rounds weapons more effective after the last pistol ammo re-balance that did make them more of a close range weapon.

The pistol rounds re-balance general intent is to make them more effective at close range while not more effective at long range then for example assault or marksman rifles

2x Tube Red Dot

Decreased ergonomic modifier from (-3) to (-1)

4x Combat Scope

Decreased ergonomic modifier from (-6) to (-2)

10x Sniper Scope

Decreased ergonomic modifier from (-9) to (-4)

APW-1 Anti-Materiel Rifle is also effected by this change so it will get an increased ergonomics from 26 to 31





Primary weapons

SMG-37 Defender

Increased damage from 100 to 110

Increased durable damage from 20 to 22

SMG-32 Reprimand

Increased damage from 135 to 140

M7S SMG

Increased damage from 80 to 90

Increased durable damage from 16 to 18

VG-70 Variable

Increased durable damage 20 to 23

M90A Shotgun

Increased durable damage 15 to 20

Sidearms weapons

P-2 Peacemaker

Increased damage from 95 to 100

Increased durable damage 30 to 32

P-113 Verdict

Increased damage from 135 to 140

M6C/SOCOM Pistol

Increased damage from 110 to 125

Increased durable damage from 25 to 28

Enemies

War strider

Decreased force strength on grenade explosion from 50 to 30

Bile Spewer

Decreased force strength on artillery explosion from 50 to 30

Decreased force impulse on artillery explosion from 60 to 40

Stalker

Decreased force strength from 40 to 35 when a tongue attack hits the player





(Force strength is the value that decides if a player or enemy should stagger or ragdoll.)

Gameplay

Keybind options for quick weapon function:

New, unbound keybind options have been added for quickly swapping weapon functions (like changing fire modes or ammo).

The intent is to give players better ease of use, especially for weapons with multiple ammo types like the Halt, Autocannon, and the new “One Two” AR.

Updated First Person View (FPV)

We updated how First Person View (FPV) works with the intention of improving the aiming experience across different FOV settings (Field of view).

The intent is that the size and distance of the scope will be more consistent with different FOV settings.

We also updated how ergonomics works in FPV with the intent to make it more responsive.

Fixed instances of flickering textures in various city locations

Fixes

Crash Fixes & Softlocks

Fixed a rare crash that would occur when combat music would start

Fixed a rare crash that could occur during ‘Nuke Nursery’ mission

Fixed crash after hotjoining a game that just started where the existing players are using certain stratagems

Fixed a rare crash when enemies would fall through the ground

Fix rare crash on mission load

Weapons & Stratagem Fixes

Fixed an issue with the BR-14 Adjudicator, when aiming with the 10x scope on 200 m setting which would cause the model to disappear

Fixed a visual issue on VG-70 Variable during the reload animation when aiming down sights

Fixed a torso clipping issue with the CE-07 Demolition Specialist armor

Fixed pump-shotguns sometimes not showing a new shell being inserted on reload

PLAS-45 Epoch now correctly zooms in ADS mode, just like any other support weapon

Fixed display related to no ammo being shown for Infinite Ammo weapons

Fixed the VO (Voice Over) line for “no ammo” being played after pressing reload whilst using Infinite Ammo weapons

Fixed a small bug where supply packs were giving ammo without consuming a charge when dropped

Fixed a bug that locks stratagems after drowning while holding that stratagem ball

Fixed the red glow that would happen if the player would empty one or two magazines with MG-206 Heavy Machine Gun, M-105 Stalwart or MG-43 Machine Gun

Enemies

Factory Striders will no longer be launched to sky erratically when dying

Hellpods that hit Factory Striders will no longer remain in the air after the enemy dies

War Striders now detonate mines

Enemy presence around Cognitive Disruptor Towers is now cleared from the mini-map when the objective is completed

Chargers no longer speed up when exiting charge

Fixed Rupture Warriors getting stuck below Sentries

Added a medium-armored weak spot to the vents on the backside of the Bunker, AA, and Mortar emplacements. This was done so these structures behave similarly to other comparable defenses..

Miscellaneous Fixes

Fixed the terrain not being affected by explosions and the Entrenchment Tool (PS5 only)

Fixed a bug where the lights were missing/flickering on the Orbital Gatling

Fixed a thumbnail glitch in the Acquisition Center menu

Cryo-pods no longer clip into the Engineering Bay when playing the ship arrival cutscene

Fixed an armor gap affecting CE-27 Ground Beaker and CW-9 White Wolf whilst using the ‘Draw!’ emote

The UI will no longer show inaccurate objective info on the Mission Summary screen if the host has left the game

Fixed a bug whilst joining a non-host in a cross-play lobby.

Fixed the NPC technician’s neck sticking through their shirt

Mini-map fog of war effect while exploring caves no longer persists between missions

Soon-to-be Helldivers will no longer be stopped from progressing the tutorial if they die in the flag room

Fixed issue where the automaton grinder sludge would be affected by weathering even though it’s sealed behind glass

Fixed an issue where a missile inside the Destroyer’s hangar was misaligned. This dangerous act of asymmetry has been corrected. The undemocratic ship operator responsible for this disgraceful display of inefficiency has been promptly re-educated in a high-orbit correctional facility. Glory to the Office of Corrective Deployment!

Helldivers will no longer be locked out of the GATER when trying to get into the driver’s seat simultaneously

Fixed a bug with missing haptics when a controller disconnects or reconnects

Fixed an issue on a command bunker where there was a lack of collision

Optimizations