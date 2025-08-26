Essential Weapons Xbox Players Should Unlock First in Helldivers 2

Jumping into Helldivers 2 as an Xbox player means diving headfirst into absolute chaos. From the moment you hit the ground, enemies surround you on all fronts, and you’re expected to purge the galaxy’s corruption despite the constant threat of mission failure. Success often hinges on one critical factor: your choice of weapon. The right gear can carry your squad through impossible odds, while the wrong gun might doom the mission before it begins. Getting the best tools early can make all the difference.

These essential weapons are built to withstand the relentless pressure of Helldivers 2. When your squad is on the brink and enemies close in, they give you the strength to hold the line. With the right weapon selection from the get-go, even the toughest missions become far more manageable.

1) R-36 Eruptor

The R-36 Eruptor

The Eruptor is widely considered the single most powerful primary weapon in Helldivers 2, and that’s for several key reasons. The most important aspect is that this weapon is one of the very few primaries that can penetrate heavy armor. Part of the difficulty of playing a mission in Helldivers 2 is how you and your team deal with heavily armored threats. These can make or break your success, so by unlocking the Eruptor early on, you’ll already be ahead of your peers. Even when veteran divers see you using the Eruptor, you’ll find yourself much more welcomed in higher difficulties. This gun is just that strong, and should be your very first unlock. It can be obtained for Warbond Medals via the Democratic Detonation Warbond.

2) LAS-58 Talon

The LAS-58 Talon

Of all the secondary weapons in Helldivers 2, it is the LAS-58 Talon that is most versatile. One of the biggest hurdles you’ll face as a new player in Helldivers 2 is understanding the importance of ammo efficiency. The Talon doesn’t need to worry about that, though, because it has unlimited ammo.

Able to be used effectively on every battlefront, it is a high damage pistol with almost no recoil and the ability to penetrate medium armor, which is the armor type of the most common threats on the battlefield. This makes it an extremely reliable sidearm to pair with almost any other primary or support weapon, including the aforementioned Eruptor. You can obtain this weapon via the Borderline Justice Warbond.

3) GP-20 Ultimatum

The GP-20 Ultimatum

As already mentioned, the ability to deal with heavily armed foes can determine whether or not your squad succeeds. Typically, these enemies are designed to uproot your position, whether it’s by charging through it or simply peppering your cover with a ridiculous amount of firepower. There are many options for dealing with these threats, but the GP-20 Ultimatum is generally one of the best in class.

The Ultimatum fires a low-velocity grenade with the payload of a miniature nuke. Anything within its radius gets vaporized on impact. It is one of the few weapons in the game that can deal damage to everything, regardless of its armor penetration levels (which is heavy, by the way). The trade-off for wielding this mini-nuke sidearm is that you only get one shot before you need to resupply it. This limitation is why you don’t always want to bring it to every dive, but it certainly is one of the best options. If you’d like to pick this weapon up, you can obtain it from the Servants of Freedom Warbond.

4) G-123 Thermite

The G-123 Thermite

The G-123 Thermite is a popular choice for dealing with heavy armor because it frees up your primary and secondary weapon slots for other roles. Its focused utility lets you specialize without sacrificing flexibility across your loadout. It fits into your Grenade slot in your loadout and is the most damaging of all throwable weapons in the game. It is particularly useful for new players, as it is a universal tool that can be used on any front, again, without restricting your other weapons.

Once thrown, it sticks to whatever surface it comes into contact with first, whether that be the ground, a bug Charger, or even another Helldiver. While stuck, the target will take significant Fire damage before the Thermite itself explodes, dealing even more. For most heavily armored enemies, one Thermite is enough to do the job, which is valuable because you start with four. Unlock the Democratic Detonation Warbond to get hold of this grenade.

If you choose to unlock these four essential weapons early, you’ll start your dives well ahead of your fellow Helldivers. While there are plenty of powerful options available in Helldivers 2, these stand out as the best picks for new players looking to get a strong start. As you gain experience, you may discover other weapons that suit your style better, but having these in your arsenal from the beginning will ensure you’re combat-ready right out of the gate.