Top 5 Mistakes Xbox Players Should Avoid in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 isn’t your average run-and-gun shooter. It’s chaotic, unforgiving, and it’s pretty easy to find yourself staring at the Mission Failed screen. With Xbox players joining the war effort, many are diving in for the first time and quickly realizing that success requires more than just fast reflexes. Helldivers 2 demands teamwork and careful planning if you want to have any success. There are a lot of mistakes that can be made, and even small errors can snowball into mission enders. Knowing what to avoid will give you a major edge.

Whether you’re calling in the wrong stratagem or ignoring a key enemy type, a single bad choice can unravel a mission in seconds. If you want to keep earning Medals and not emergency reinforcements, make sure you’re not making these critical errors on the battlefield.

5) Don’t Neglect Anti-Armor Weapons

Even on lower difficulties, all it takes is one heavily armored enemy to turn your squad’s victory into a frantic retreat or a total loss. Failing to bring anti-armor options severely limits your team’s flexibility and survivability. At higher difficulty levels, veteran players expect everyone to contribute when it comes to taking down the most dangerous foes, which, on every faction front, are heavily armored enemies. They are dangerous, often equipped with weapons that can phase your team out of existence in moments, so bringing them down is always a high priority when they’re present on the field.

That doesn’t mean you have to carry the Recoilless Rifle every match, but your loadout should include something capable of cracking armor, whether it’s a stratagem, your secondary, or a potent throwable. On higher difficulties, skipping anti-armor tools is a quick ticket to getting kicked from the lobby. Don’t be that player.

4) Don’t Use Barrage Stratagems Recklessly

Barrage stratagems are designed to carpet massive areas of the map in continuous explosives, and because of this, are fantastic tools for clearing out enemy encampments or holding off swarms of enemies. They are the perfect tool for laying waste to large bug hives or taking down an Automaton outpost, but they come with a massive caveat. They will kill your teammates instantly, and often unintentionally, if they’re close to it.

If you’re calling one in, double-check your surroundings before deploying. Make sure your team is well clear of the impact zone. The indicator doesn’t show the full blast radius, so play it safe. Likewise, if you see a barrage marker on the map, don’t wait. Get out of there immediately. Misusing these can lead to friendly wipes, failed objectives, and yes, another reason your squad might decide to boot you.

3) Don’t Randomly Redeploy Dead Teammates

Death is inevitable in Helldivers 2, and when it happens, someone on your squad will need to bring the fallen back using the Reinforcement stratagem. This stratagem is free and available to everyone, but how you use it matters. Whenever possible, try to redeploy your teammates near the spot where they died. This gives them a chance to recover their full loadout, including their support weapon and backpack. These items are often essential for maintaining mission momentum and completing objectives efficiently.

Now, there will always be times when it’s simply too dangerous to drop someone back into their gear, or when the team is wiped and survival takes priority. It is very easy for a formally safe location to be completely drowned in bugs in seconds, thanks to their ability to surface from underground. In those cases, moving forward without it might be necessary. But if you can safely bring someone back near their equipment, you should absolutely do it. You’ll save time, reduce frustration, and help keep your team running at full strength. This mistake becomes far more apparent in higher difficulties, so get used to it now before getting to that point.

2) Don’t Ignore Research Samples

Samples are one of the most important forms of progression in Helldivers 2. They’re used to upgrade your Destroyer, which in turn boosts the effectiveness of your stratagems and gear across all missions. These are permanent upgrades that will persist once obtained. Without samples, you might for your gear or stratagems are quite up to par, and may get the feeling that you’re falling behind. That’s because you are.

As a new player, you’re going to need a massive amount of them, so make it a habit to pick up every sample you see during a mission. They’re easy to overlook and often dropped during intense fights, but they’re well worth the effort to obtain. Keep in mind that samples drop when you die. If someone goes down while carrying them, try to recover them before the mission ends. Every sample counts, and if you want to keep up with the increasing difficulty, you’re going to need as many as you can get.

1) Don’t Forget About Friendly Fire

Yes, you can kill your teammates in Helldivers 2, and it’s surprisingly easy to do in a variety of unique and fantastical ways. Some weapons and stratagems, especially barrage types, are extremely destructive and can instantly wipe out anyone caught in the blast. But it’s not just the big explosions you need to worry about.

Having a disciplined trigger finger is critical. There will be plenty of situations where you and your squad have to overlap firing lines. In those moments, a single shot to the torso with most weapons is enough to bring a teammate down. Always pay attention to where your allies are and fire with caution. Friendly fire is part of what makes Helldivers 2 so intense, but it also means you’re always responsible for your aim. Don’t let carelessness ruin your mission or your squad’s trust in you.

These are five of the most critical mistakes you can make in Helldivers 2, but if you can get a handle on these, you’ll find yourself completing more missions without a hitch. Mastering the basics like situational awareness, team support, and proper loadout planning will set you apart from Helldivers still stuck in basic training. Pick up these fundamentals, and you’ll be leading successful operations on the warfront in no time at all.