Hello Kitty Island Adventure Fans Have a New Sanrio Game to Check Out

The need for a solid Hello Kitty game was clear when Hello Kitty Island Adventure claimed the hearts of Sanrio fans earlier this year. The cozy game is a sort of Sanrio version of Animal Crossing, with friendship, puzzles, and gifts galore. With frequent updates, Hello Kitty fans aren’t getting bored of it any time soon. But now, there’s another exciting new Hello Kitty game on the horizon, and it looks like a great time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you want a slightly faster-paced game to add to your rotation between days in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, this new game will definitely deliver. Today, Imagineer and Nighthawk Interactive announced that its new Hello Kitty action game, Hello Kitty and Friends: Freeze Tag Party is headed to the Nintendo Switch on November 6th. It has all the adorable magic of Hello Kitty, with the lightning-quick action of a game of tag. And there are options for solo and multiplayer play, making this a truly exciting new game for Sanrio fans.

Hello Kitty And Friends: Freeze Tag Party Overview & Pre-Order Details

As you can see from the trailer, Hello Kitty and Friends: Freeze Tag Party is no ordinary game of tag. Players will be able to activate a variety of magical skills to keep things interesting. And those skills will evolve as you level up your character, adding more to discover as you play. Thanks to these unique abilities, you’ll be able to use new strategies to win the game of freeze tag. It’s certainly more of an action game, but still offers those cozy Sanrio vibes.

In Hello Kitty Island Adventure, you create your own avatar. But the newest Hello Kitty game will feature 35 playable Sanrio characters, including fan favorites like Hello Kitty, Kuromi, and Cinnamoroll. So, if you’ve ever wanted to become your favorite character, now’s your chance. Each character has their own unique abilities and animations, giving you a solid reason to try out all of your favorites. And yes, there are new outfits to unlock as you go. Players will be able to earn jewels that help them unlock new characters and outfits via the in-game shop.

Image courtesy of Imagineer and Nighthawk Interactive

Each match of tag features 2 Hunters, who will chase down the 6 challengers. The game offers local and split-screen co-op, along with over 70 different solo missions for those playing on their own. We’re talking achievement trophies to unlock as both a Hunter and a Challenger. Earning new trophies will unlock exciting new in-game goodies, as well.

If this game sounds like a must-have addition to your Sanrio collection, you can pre-order it right now. Hello Kitty and Friends: Freeze Tag Party comes out on November 6th. But pre-orders start on August 26th, with physical copies available at major retailers including Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, and Walmart. The game costs $39.99 MSRP. Digital pre-orders are not yet available, but may be released at a later date. For now, it doesn’t look like there will be a special Switch 2 version of the game, though it should be playable on the newer console.

Will you be adding Hello Kitty and Friends: Freeze Tag Party to your wishlist? Let us know in the comments below!