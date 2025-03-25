Hello Kitty Island Adventure Physical Release Arrives (But There’s a Catch)

Sanrio fans and cozy gamers alike got a treat with the release of Hello Kitty Island Adventure, which arrived for PC and Nintendo Switch in January. Previously only available on Apple Arcade, this game gives a Hello Kitty spin to the Animal Crossing gameplay vibe. Though many gamers eagerly grabbed the digital version when it first arrived, others have been waiting for a physical release. Now, the physical version of Hello Kitty Island Adventure has finally arrived in stores as of March 25th, but it might not be exactly what fans expected.

Switch gamers who prefer a physical collection can grab the game at their retailer of choice – but only if they’re willing to pay for the Deluxe Edition. As of now, there is no physical release for the standard edition of Hello Kitty Island Adventure. Although Sunblink did make it clear in preorder campaigns that only the Deluxe Edition would be available as a physical release, gamers who didn’t preorder might have missed the fine print. While it may be worth it for dedicated collectors and major Hello Kitty fans, the Deluxe Edition is $20 more expensive. The standard edition of Hello Kitty Island Adventure costs $39.99 from the Nintendo eShop or via Steam. However, the Deluxe Edition retails for $59.99 for both the digital and physical versions.

Although it might be disappointing for fans who didn’t realize they’d only be able to get a physical copy of the Deluxe Edition, many fans are still excited to see Hello Kitty Island Adventure boxes on shelves at retailers like GameStop and Best Buy. It’s always possible that, depending on how well the game does, we could see a physical standard version of the game for Nintendo Switch sometime in the future. For now, though, gamers hoping to add Hello Kitty Island Adventure to their physical game collections will have to decide if the Deluxe Edition is worth that additional $20.

What’s Included in the Deluxe Edition of Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Since the physical release of the game is only available for the Deluxe Edition, let’s cover what it includes to help you decide whether you need to run to your local GameStop. Here are the items included with the Deluxe Edition physical release for Nintendo Switch:

Physical copy of Hello Kitty Island Adventure Deluxe Edition

Physical fold-out map of the entire island

Deluxe Event bundle with 300+ individual items and rewards

One year of Legacy Event content with clothing and furniture items

Deluxe Starter Bundle featuring: 10 Friendship Blossoms 3 Friendship Bouquets 10 Island Bouquets 50 Strawberry Crates

Deluxe Crafting Bundle featuring: 50 Dye of Each Color 100 Sticks 45 Iron Ores 50 Rubber



Baking in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Those extra items will certainly come in handy for gamers who know they’re gearing up to sink hours into befriending the Sanrio characters in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. That said, not every cozy gamer is thrilled with the price tag for this game, which comes in at the higher end compared to genre staples like Stardew Valley. Having the physical copy only available in the Deluxe Edition may price out some budget-conscious fans as a result.

Are you planning to get the Hello Kitty Island Adventure Deluxe Edition as a physical copy? Or is it already on the shelf? Let us know in the comments below!