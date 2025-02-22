GameStop Ending Pokemon TCG Pre-Orders

Physical retailers have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons when it comes to the Pokemon TCG lately. Shortages with sets like Prismatic Evolutions and the Blooming Waters re-release have led many retailers to reconsider how they handle the trading cards. With Costco customers fighting over boxes and GameStop locations using paper signs to track their low stock of brand-new releases, it’s a rough time to be a Pokemon TCG collector right now. In a bid to address the low stock on release days, and encourage customers to show up in-person, GameStop has decided to stop taking any preorders for Pokemon TCG.

This new intel about Pokemon TCG preorders at GameStop was originally shared in a post on Pokemon community page PokeBeach. A forum post shared that GameStop employees reportedly got an email stating that the retailer would no longer let customers preorder any Pokemon TCG products. This includes both online and in-person preorders. The stated reason for the decision is to encourage more foot traffic, with the hopes that it will help build community by generating more walk-in traffic.

The official @GameStop account on X later confirmed this rumor, sharing a notice about the decision to stop accepting preorders. The public-facing reason for the decision is to help make sure fans can experience the releases. The retailer also plans to offer free card savers and sleeves for PSA grading submissions on launch days, in a further bid to encourage customers to shop in-store on big Pokemon TCG release days.

An announcement regarding Pokémon TCG pic.twitter.com/4mgtKltKiL — GameStop (@gamestop) February 22, 2025

While it’s no secret that GameStop needs more foot traffic, given the recent decision to shut down more stores, that’s likely not the full story here. With the latest Pokemon TCG restock of new Prismatic Evolutions items and Blooming Waters sets, GameStop in particular came under fire from fans. Stores were so low on stock that many posted paper signs noting only one, two, or even zero of the new items. In some cases, these signs were up before stores even opened. This led customers to speculate that stock was either being bought up by employees or allocated to preorders before customers even lined up to try their luck at getting the new sets day-of. As the public announcement suggests, the decision is likely also an attempt to get that low stock to go further by ensuring customers and resellers can’t claim items before release day even arrives.

Ongoing Pokemon TCG Shortages Pose Problems for Fans and Retailers

This is the latest in a series of GameStop decisions to try and resolve issues with Pokemon TCG shortages. The store previously implemented a two-per-customer rule for Pokemon TCG items, which they shared on social media suggesting it would help prevent fights like those at Costco. However, a limit of two-per-customer doesn’t help if there aren’t even two items to go around, which seems to be what happened with the latest restock.

Pokemon TCG fans continue to be frustrated with these shortages, which make it impossible for fans to get the new product. Not only that, but it results in increased prices as resellers attempt to cash in on the scarcity. This isn’t a new issue for the Pokemon TCG, but the popularity and severe under printing of the Prismatic Evolutions set has exacerbated the problem.

The Pokemon Company previously shared plans to reprint the Prismatic Collections items. Since putting out the next round of already planned merch, however, the company hasn’t issued any updates about when the additional cards might arrive. With more new sets on the way this year, it’s clear that GameStop and consumers alike are concerned the Pokemon TCG shortages will continue. With customers lined up outside GameStop for the last release, it’s unclear whether refusing preorders will truly increase foot traffic at the retailer, but it may make walk-in customers more likely to actually get ahold of Pokemon TCG stock – provided GameStop has enough to begin with.

