Hello Neighbor 2 Gets Release Date and a Beta

Hello Neighbor 2, the sequel to the original Hello Neighbor from tinyBuild, now has a December release date, but those interested won’t have to wait until then to start playing the game. The developer and publisher announced this week that Hello Neighbor 2 will be out on December 6th with five days of early access available prior to that and a beta available right now. These announcements coincided with the start of pre-orders for the game which, unsurprisingly, will be your ticket into the beta.

News of the release date and other details were shared by tinyBuild over on social media as well as in a post on the game’s Steam page which covered all sorts of info. A trailer released alongside these announcement showed off more of the game that players can now try in the beta.

“We know you’ve been dying to book your ticket back to Raven Brooks, and starting today you can officially pre-order the long-awaited sequel to the original stealth horror hit!” the Steam announcement said. “But in even better news, all pre-order players will be granted instant access to our pre-order exclusive Beta!”

It’s time to shed some light on the mystery of Raven Brooks!

Hello Neighbor 2 pre-orders are OUT NOW! Get instant beta access with your pre-order!🗝️



Book your ticket now:

🎟️https://t.co/DoDLW4rLT6

Pre-orders available now on Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, and Epic Game Store! pic.twitter.com/qDkHsS3Osy — Hello Neighbor Games (@NeighborGamesHQ) April 7, 2022

There are two versions of the game available – the Standard Edition and the Deluxe Edition – but you don’t need the more expensive one to get into the beta. Any pre-orders will do, and the beta is available on all the platforms the game will release on which include the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC systems. The game is coming to Xbox Game Pass, too, but if you’re banking on playing it that way when it releases, you won’t be able to access the beta this time, at least not without putting money down on a pre-order.

Some features that’ll be included in the full game won’t be in the beta, tinyBuild said, so there will be more to look forward to later. There also aren’t any spoilers in this beta, so those looking forward to the full release in December don’t have to worry about something getting ruined for them.

“Certain gameplay elements such as breakable windows and boxes will be waiting for you in the full release,” the announcement said. “And did we mention the Beta is spoiler-free? We’re saving all of the biggest secrets for launch day so feel free to dive right in!”

Hello Neighbor 2 releases on December 6th, and the beta and pre-orders are live right now.