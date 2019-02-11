Henry Cavill Has Put On More Muscle Than Superman For ‘The Witcher’

Henry Cavill has been bulking up for his upcoming role as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Netflix series. In a recent Instagram post, however, it would appear that Cavill has packed on more muscle than he did to play Superman in the DC films.

Strength and conditioning coach Dave Rienzi recently took to Instagram to share a photo of Cavill signing a statue of himself as Superman. In the image, we can see that the actor has been spending quite a bit of time at the gym in preparation of The Witcher. “Incredibly productive trip to Budapest to prep and train @HenryCavill for key scenes in the upcoming @Netflix series #TheWitcher,” Rienzi said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“His choice to take things to the next level is no small task as he’s currently working a grueling shoot schedule working French hours(12+ hour days -no lunch breaks) plus an additional 2 hours for hair and make up prep,” Rienzi continued. “His 110% commitment is no joke.”

Cavill is seemingly giving it his all to play Geralt, packing on the muscle day after day. In a recent post on the actor’s own Instagram, he can be seen standing next to what looks to be the very Superman statue he is signing in Rienzi’s image.

The Witcher Netflix series remains without a release date, but it is expected to arrive at some point in 2019. The tagline may be brief, but with it saying “The Witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” fans are surely excited to see what’s on the horizon.

What are your thoughts on how The Witcher Netflix series is coming together? When will Cavill stop bulking up? Drop your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!