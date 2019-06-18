Henry Cavill Shows Off His Witcher Muscles

We still haven’t seen a full head-to-toe look at Henry Cavill‘s version of Geralt of Rivia that he’ll play in Netflix‘s new The Witcher series, but we’ve gotten several behind-the-scenes shots cataloguing the creation of the show. Some of those have come from Cavill himself like the one below where he looked back on his time in Budapest, Hungary, during the filming of the show. We’ve seen shots like this one from Cavill’s Instagram before, but this post talks a bit more about his busy filming schedule and even has some tips for gym goers.

The image posted shows Cavill working out at the Flex Gym in Budapest, though he’s not using the weights that one might expect him to be lifting judging from the pictures we’ve seen of his training for his role in The Witcher. Cavill talked about his workout schedule, shared some advice, and gave a shoutout to the gym’s owner who made time for Cavill to workout whenever he needed to.

If Superman and now a Witcher wanted to work out at someone’s gym, we’d imagine someone would go out of their way to help them with that too especially considering how much Cavill’s been posting about his process. We’ve seen him share images like this one before which were also taken at the Flex Gym location. Another image shared several weeks ago showed Cavill standing next to a life-size figure of his superhero character in the gym.

The only full view of Cavill actually in character as Geralt wasn’t a very good one since someone probably snapped it quickly when they weren’t supposed to, so we’ll have to wait a while longer to see how all this training looks on Geralt. We’ve seen some more behind-the-scenes images of Cavill being transformed into Geralt for the show, but that and the rough leaked image are as far as we’ve gotten.

Netflix’s The Witcher series does not yet have an official release date, but it’s scheduled to be out sometime in Q4 2019.