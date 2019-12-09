Henry Cavill Reveals His Controversial Overwatch Main

During a recent appearance for Netflix‘s The Witcher, Superman himself, Henry Cavill, was asked about some previous comments of his about playing the popular hero shooter Overwatch from Blizzard Entertainment. Not only did Cavill confirm that he does, in fact, still play, but he admitted that his choice of main can be a little… controversial at times. Overwatch fans might want to brace themselves before reading the next sentence. Henry Cavill, The Witcher‘s Geralt of Rivia on Netflix, mains Symmetra.

“So I played Overwatch, and I got back into it just this year, and the character who I had initially picked, who is like a — no one picks it, cause it’s quite hard to play, and it’s a Support character, and now everyone hates this character, because of whatever updates they had,” Cavill says before actually naming his main.

“Symmetra,” he confirms. “Everyone hates me.”

Symmetra, if you’re not familiar, is now considered a “Damage” character in the greater scheme of Overwatch‘s roles. Her whole schtick revolves around setting up multiple small turrets as well as a teleporter to, most often, help allies hold areas. By and large, she is considered to be a lower-tier character in the game’s competitive meta.

You can check out the clip, which is from a larger presentation and interview, below:

