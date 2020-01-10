Henry Cavill Shares Update on The Witcher Season 2

The Witcher star Henry Cavill shared an update on the show’s second season on Friday to announce that pre-production will be starting soon. A video shared on Instagram by Cavill said that the actor is back from his holiday break and that it’s time to get back to work on The Witcher. We don’t have an exact date yet regarding when this pre-production will start or when the second season of The Witcher will begin filming, but Cavill hinted at more updates coming in the future.

The video from Cavill can be seen below courtesy of his Instagram account where he’s regularly shared scenes from The Witcher and other content pertaining to the show with his followers. Cavill’s video from Friday morning confirmed that pre-production on the show’s next season will begin soon.

“I have been enjoying my Christmas break – perhaps a little too much at some points – but now it’s back to work,” Cavill said in his video. “Pre-production will be starting very shortly on Witcher Season 2.”

Cavill also thanked his fans for enjoying The Witcher’s first season which debuted on Netflix in December. He also promised that he’d have more updates shared on Instagram as work on Season 2 progresses. This could mean anything from workout videos to behind-the-scenes glimpses at the second season, but we’ll probably see both of these given Cavill’s history on Instagram.

The show emerged with a borderline critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a favorable audience score with both of those metrics now risen since then. Netflix must’ve anticipated the show’s success since it renewed The Witcher for a second season before the first season even released on the streaming platform.

We’ve at least gotten some details about Season 2 prior to this announcement from Cavill as well, so we’re not totally in the dark about the next season. Lauren S. Hissrich, showrunner on The Witcher, has talked about Season 2 to set the stage for the next season’s plot. Hissrich also said that the timeline confusion some people experienced in Season 1’s progression won’t be a problem in Season 2 which makes sense if you’ve watched the first season all the way through.

Even if The Witcher is coming back for Season 2, Netflix users have been adamant about reminding the company that they think some other shows should be renewed, too.