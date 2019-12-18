Henry Cavill Says The Witcher Won’t Prevent Him From Playing Superman Again

Henry Cavill is bringing a new fan-favorite hero to life in The Witcher’s Geralt, a role he will play in Netflix’s soon to debut new series. That said, many will always see him as DC’s Superman, and many of those fans are also hoping his days as the iconic DC hero aren’t done yet, even though his role has been in limbo since Justice League’s underwhelming box office run and the back and forth negotiations that played out over social media regarding his turn as Kal-El. Cavill has been clear that he would love to play the part once again, and in a new interview with the Radio Times, he was asked if his part in The Witcher would keep him from reprising the Superman role, and he made it clear it would not.

“You’ve got to keep in mind that regardless of what movies I’ll be doing over the next few years, you can fit two projects into one year,” Cavill said. He was then asked if there was hope of him bringing Superman to life once more, and Cavill referenced his famous symbol, one that was revealed to stand for hope in Man of Steel.

“I mean, that’s what it stands for, right?” Cavill teased.

We count ourselves among those who hope that eventually happens, as Cavill was a fantastic Superman. Many had no issues with him in the role, just the vehicles he was featured in, but we would love for him to get another crack at it.

You can find the official description for Netflix’s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher hits Netflix on December 20th