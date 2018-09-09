Here’s How ‘The Walking Dead’ Creator Robert Kirkman is Adapting ‘Summoners War’

The Walking Dead creator and Skybound honcho Robert Kirkman is expanding the world of Summoners War outside of the mobile RPG arena and into comics and animation — and ComicBook.com has an exclusive first look inside the process.

Announced last year at the Summoners War World Arena Championship, Kirkman, along with Skybound co-founder and CEO, David Alpert, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars/The Angry Birds Movie producer/CEO of Skybound North, Catherine Winder, will oversee the development of the Summoners War universe outside of the gaming space as executive producers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Summoners War team has created an incredibly compelling and fantastical world ripe with engaging characters and storytelling opportunities,” said Robert Kirkman, Catherine Winder and David Alpert in a joint statement at the time. “We are excited and proud to partner with them to expand this rich universe, loved by so many from around the world for audiences across all cultures and ages, into multiple forms of content filled with the adventure and wonder of the game.”

Working closely with Com2us, Skybound promises to deliver not only a deep and engaging origin story, but content in various formats that will be the perfect companion piece to the game.

The video above is a great sum-up of the property, Skybound, and the direction things are headed for those unfamiliar with one or all of the players involved.

Expect to hear more this weekend, as last year’s announcement came during the Summoners War World Arena Championship Americas Cup — the 2018 insallmet of which takes place tomorrow in Los Angeles.

Coinciding with the game’s fourth anniversary, the Summoners War World Arena Championship Americas Cup will feature thousands of fans and the top Summoners War players from Canada, North America, and Latin America, participating in the ultimate fan experience. Attendees at the event will discover action-packed tournaments, thrilling attractions, cosplay showcases, meet and greets with leading influencers, award-winning cuisine from local food trucks and live musical performances.

Admission to the event is free and attendees will receive a limited edition swag bag, including exclusive Summoners War merchandise. For fans unable to attend, all of the action will be available in real time via live streams on the official Com2us Twitch and YouTube channels.



“We are very excited to offer Summoners War fans across the globe a unique festival they can call their own,” said Casey Lee, CEO of Com2us USA. “Since the 2017 championships, the growth, passion and dedication of the community continues to amaze us and we look forward to bringing the game to life once more, but more importantly, to bring our fans together once again. This will be the ultimate Summoners War experience for attendees and our fans watching live at home”.

To qualify for the Americas Cup, 16 players, also known as “Summoners,” were selected based on their scores from the World Arena Season 5 and last year’s semi-finalists and finalists from New York (Chuffles, Tiger) and Los Angeles (Psy!, Barion) who then compete on July 14 in a twelve-round online tournament that was live streamed on Twitch and YouTube.

The top four Summoners from the online tournament (Thompsin, Tiger, DrMzJoseph, Faintmemory) will clash at the Americas Cup where the first and second place winners will earn their spot in the World Finals in Seoul on October 13 against finalists from the Asia Cup and Europe Cup for a grand prize of $110,000.