Xbox Series X Restock Drops At Walmart Today: Here’s How to Get One

Your next big chance to score an Xbox Series X is happening today, February 24th at 9am PST / 12pm EST sharp here at Walmart. The drop is part of a special release event that’s exclusive to Walmart+ members, so you’ll want to take advantage of that 30-day Walmart+ free trial right here ahead of the big launch.

Keep in mind that most of Walmart’s big PS5 and XSX drops have been exclusive to Walmart+ members lately, so you might as well enjoy the free shipping from the membership until you can get your hands on a console. The upside to this policy is that you’ll have less competition for the console when it launches.

Direct links to Walmart Xbox Series X consoles are available below along with similar restock links from additional retailers. Odds are that other retailers will also see restocks in the near future, but only Walmart has confirmed launch times at the time of writing.

Xbox Series X Restock Listings:

Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Edition Restock Listings:

Xbox Series S Restock Listings:

As noted, don’t be surprised if future Xbox Series X/S restocks are limited to membership programs like Amazon Prime and Walmart+. Now might be the time to take advantage of free trial offers where applicable. Links to some of these retail memberships can be found below: