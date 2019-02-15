Here’s What a Live-Action ‘Digimon’ Movie Could Look Like

Digimon continues to be a beloved franchise from the 90s and through the years, we’ve seen some incredible fan art depicting some of our favorite characters. With so many live-action takes in recent years of some of our most treasured cartoon experiences, one artist decided to re-imagine what Digimon would look like in a similar style. The results? Scarily good:

You can’t talk Digimon without Agumon, come on!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Artist @georgeevangelista definitely has incredible talent and this isn’t the only 90s show that he’s shown some love to. From Pokemon, to Street Sharks – his dedication to nostalgia is inspiring.

With the Detective Pikachu live-action movie having successfully made fans pull a 180 on their thoughts on the upcoming film, it’s understandable why some would be curious to see how Digimon would turn out in a similar format. While there are no plans to make a live-action film at this time, we at least have the charming anime to tide us over.

Thoughts on the above artwork? Would you want to see this franchise get the live-action treatment next? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Shazam! rumors involving Superman, the Star Wars: Episode IX title and when we’re finally going to learn about it, the Avengers: Endgame official images and synopsis & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!