Limited Edition Super Mario Oreos Get a Sweet Deal

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Super Mario has been a video game icon for nearly 40 years, but the franchise is more popular than ever with a hit movie that recently arrived on home video, a new 2D video game set to be released this fall, and tons of new LEGO sets. To top it all off, Oreo and Nintendo recently announced a limited-edition cookie collab for Super Mario fans that makes eating a whole sleeve in one sitting a heroic act. Details about the collaboration can be found below, but you can jump right into ordering them here on Amazon where they are in stock with a $1 off coupon at the time of writing, which brings the price down to $3.49 a bag. It's also part of a buy 4 save 5% sale on Amazon that you can shop right here. If they sell out, you can also get them here at Walmart while supplies last.

Once again, Princess Peach is missing and Bowser is trying to take over her castle, but you can save the kingdom this time around by participating in a social media challenge that tasks you with stacking as many of the hero-embossed Oreo cookies on top of a Bowser-embossed cookie as possible. The twist is that it needs to be done on the rim of a glass of milk. Bowser is defeated once the cookies fall into the glass.

There are 16 Super Mario-themed cookies in all, with embossed designs that include characters such as Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Yoshi, along with villains like Bowser, Bowser Jr. Goomba, and Boo. There are also Power-Ups like a Fire Flower, Super Mushroom, and a Super Star. These themed cookies are inserted into packs randomly, so you might need several packs to find them all. And don't forget that there's probably somebody with more money that sense on eBay that's willing to pay an absurd amount for a rare Super Mario Oreo find.

Again, if you want to get your hands on these limited edition Super Mario Oreo cookies before they sell out, you can order them here on Amazon and here at Walmart for as little as $3.49 a bag with Amazon's coupon.

"OREO is always looking to bring new offerings to our fans and we are thrilled to unveil this super partnership with the iconic Super Mario franchise," said Vishnu Nair, Senior Brand Manager at OREO. "There are so many playful synergies between OREO and Super Mario, it was a no-brainer for us to team up to connect fans of all ages through this delightfully playful cookie collaboration."

"We hope to unite cookie lovers and Super Mario enthusiasts alike with this playful mission, inspired by a storyline fans know all too well," added Nair. "We may even reveal a surprise as a thank you to those who successfully defeat Bowser and save the kingdom... Fans will have to wait and see!"