The Super Mario Bros. Movie Blu-ray Is Shipping Now

The Super Mario Bros. Movie may not have been a big hit with critics, but the fans certainly enjoyed this beautifully animated bit of Nintendo nostalgia. If you are one of those fans, you might be interested in adding the film to your home collection. The Blu-ray / Digital releases are about to drop, and details on your options can be found below along with a breakdown of the "Power Up Edition" special features.

At the time of writing, pre-orders for the 4K Ultra HD edition, Blu-ray, and DVD editions are live here on Amazon and here at Walmart priced at $19.99 to $29.99. Walmart is also selling a limited edition giftset in Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray that packages the Blu-ray edition with a collectible tin star priced at $32.96 and $37.96 respectively. Best Buy is selling their exclusive 4K SteelBook edition for $36.99. Those releases will be on your doorstep starting on June 13th. However, Target's exclusive Blu-ray with 3D lenticular packaging appears to be in-stores / shipping now.

Special Features:

Getting to Know the Cast – In these short behind-the-scenes pieces we get up close and personal with the stars of the film and learn what they leaned on to inhabit their on-screen persona.

– In these short behind-the-scenes pieces we get up close and personal with the stars of the film and learn what they leaned on to inhabit their on-screen persona. Leveling Up: Making The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Bringing one of the world's most beloved video game characters, and the world around him, to life was no easy task! Filmmakers and cast give an in-depth look into the making of the film.

– Bringing one of the world's most beloved video game characters, and the world around him, to life was no easy task! Filmmakers and cast give an in-depth look into the making of the film. The Super Mario Bros. Movie Field Guide – Join the cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie as they take viewers through the various Power-Ups and Bonuses that appear in the film. This immersive video will allow the cast to interact with custom on-screen graphics as they select a Bonus or Power Up specific to their character and then explain what it does, how to use it and its effects.

– Join the cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie as they take viewers through the various Power-Ups and Bonuses that appear in the film. This immersive video will allow the cast to interact with custom on-screen graphics as they select a Bonus or Power Up specific to their character and then explain what it does, how to use it and its effects. "Peaches" Lyric Video – Jack Black is known for his big personality and really no one else could play the part of Bowser, so get ready to sing-along to his big musical number as he serenades Princess Peach.

– Jack Black is known for his big personality and really no one else could play the part of Bowser, so get ready to sing-along to his big musical number as he serenades Princess Peach. Leadership Lessons with Anya Taylor-Joy – Let's face it: being a princess isn't easy. Thankfully, we have Anya Taylor-Joy, custom graphics and movie clips to give us Princess Peach's guide to being an awesome leader. We'll provide some real-life tips and power-ups that kids of all ages can use in their daily lives.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Synopsis

While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt) and brother Luigi (Charlie Day) are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi. With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Mario taps into his own power.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Cast



The Super Mario Bros. Movie features a cast that includes Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Mario, Charlie Day (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit) as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key (The Lion King) as Toad, and Jack Black (the Jumanji films) as Bowser.

In an adventure spanning the Mushroom Kingdom to Mario Kart's Rainbow Road, the Mario Bros. Movie cast also features Seth Rogen (Neighbors franchise) as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen (Portlandia, Saturday Night Live) as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson (American Dad!, Family Guy) as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco (Green Book) as Spike.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in theaters now.