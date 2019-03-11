Here’s Why Nintendo Never Made ‘Metroid 64’

What happened to Metroid during the Nintendo 64 era? Super Metroid was an absolute hit on the Super Nintendo, but Big N waited until the GameCube came along to bring Samus back. That said, an old interview to be recently dug up by Lava Cut Content reveals why the Nintendo 64 was skipped over when it came to the Metroid series.

The interview in question was between GamesRadar and Super Metroid director Yoshio Sakamoto. According to Sakamoto, simply put, he wasn’t a fan of the N64 controller. He said:

“I was actually thinking about the possibility of making a Metroid game for N64 but I felt that I shouldn’t be the one making the game. When I held the N64 controller in my hands I just couldn’t imagine how it could be used to move Samus around. So for me it was just too early to personally make a 3D Metroid…

“Nintendo at that time approached another company and asked them if they would make an N64 version of Metroid and their response was that no, they could not. They turned it down, saying that unfortunately they didn’t have the confidence to create an N64 Metroid game that could compare favorably with Super Metroid. That’s something I take as a compliment to what we achieved with Super Metroid.”

Okay, it was a bit more than the N64 controller, but that was seemingly what first placed doubt on the possibility of a Metroid title arriving on the Nintendo 64. At least one from Sakamoto himself.

Now we won’t be able to help but wonder what could have been if the Nintendo 64 had a more two-handed approach with its controller. After all, that peripheral definitely was not for everyone, but it was pretty great for pulling off some sick tricks in 1080.

Do you think there are any other games that could have arrived on the N64, but didn’t out of fear that the vision would not have come to fruition? Let us know in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

