Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era Announced by Ubisoft

A new game in the Heroes of Might and Magic franchise has been announced by Ubisoft. For the better part of the past decade, Heroes of Might and Magic has been on ice after the release of Might & Magic Heroes VII in 2015. Now, Ubisoft is finally set to bring back the influential turn-based strategy series in the form of Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era.

Revealed alongside a debut trailer, Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era will serve as an evolution of the games that came before it. The entry will still feature the turn-based elements associated with the larger Heroes of Might and Magic series while also incorporating more RPG systems. In total, Ubisoft has confirmed that there will be six different factions in the game each of which boast their own unique playstyles. Solo, co-op, and multiplayer modes will also be present to go along with a nonlinear campaign.

You can get a look at the debut trailer for yourself here:

“Olden Era returns to the world of Enroth and the origins of the legendary saga, inviting both veterans and new players to go on a new strategic quest on Jadame, a mysterious continent in turmoil, mentioned but never explored in the previous games, with its unique factions, biomes and creatures,” says the game’s official description. “Traverse a vibrant and living fantasy world full of wonders and dangers, build magnificent castles, raise massive armies and clash in epic and highly tactical battles of heroes and mythical creatures. Play solo with a new campaign, single maps and limitless randomly generated scenarios, or engage in battle of wits and magic with other players in multiplayer mode. Or even build your own Heroes of Might & Magic stories with the in-game map and campaign editor.”

For now, Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era is slated to arrive in Q2 of 2025. Ubisoft has revealed, though, that Olden Era will be the first game in the series to launch as an early access title. From here, it will build Olden Era toward its 1.0 iteration in tandem with the game’s burgeoning community. Whenever Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era does launch, it will be coming to Steam.