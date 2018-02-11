Heroes of the Storm Update Seeks to Balance Out Maiev

A new patch has arrived for the sandbox Blizzard title, Heroes of the Storm. The purpose of the latest update seeks to balance out the assassin Maiev. Simply put, the developers feel that she is simply too powerful but she does see a few increases as well – it’s not a total buff job.

In a recent blog update, this is what Blizzard had to say about Maiev since she arrived:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Maiev has arrived in the Nexus and seems to be obliterating her foes (as she should) but is slightly deadlier than we intended. The Warden’s survivability is currently too high, which allows her to get tons of resets on Fan of Knives while ignoring enemy threats. To address this, we’re removing her armor gain from Vault of the Wardens, while slightly lowering her damage output so that she has to stick around in the fight a little longer to take down her opponents. After these changes, we’ll continue to keep an eye on Maiev to be sure that she has enough survivability to perform her melee Assassin role, without it feeling like her enemies have little-to-no options for counterplay.”

To counteract the accidental overpowering, here are the changes players can expect to see in-game:

Stats

Basic Attack Damage reduced from 162 to 150

Base Maximum Health increased from 2150 to 2236

Health Regeneration increased from 4.48 to 4.66

Abilities

Fan of Knives (Q)

Damage decreased from 180 to 170

Vault of the Wardens (D)

No longer grants passive Armor



Talents

Level 1

Naisha’s Memento (Active)

Bounces no longer deal bonus damage

Level 16

Armored Assault (Passive)

Physical Damage bonus decreased from 35 to 25% Now activates if Maiev has any amount of bonus Armor



The patch is now live for those currently enjoying the online world of Heroes of the Storm. For more about the game:

Heroes of the Storm is a raucous MOBA starring your favorite Blizzard characters. Build and customize heroes from across every Blizzard universe to suit your play style. Team up with your friends and engage in fast-paced mayhem across varied battlegrounds that impact strategy and change the way you play the game. Available now exclusively on PC.