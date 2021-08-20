Hideo Kojima Shares His Impressions on 12 Minutes

✖

Even though he doesn't share his impressions on other games all that often, one of the industry's most popular creators, Hideo Kojima, has recently taken to social media to share with fans what he has been playing lately. Specifically, this title happens to be 12 Minutes, which is the latest release from Annapurna Interactive. Notably, Kojima seems to be enjoying his time with the adventure game a lot so far and has even said that it might be inspiring his future work.

Kojima opened up on Twitter this morning about his early impressions of 12 Minutes and said that it's the most he has been into a game since 2016. "It's great! I lost track of time and just played it for about four hours!" Kojima said on his English Twitter account. "I haven't been into a game this much since Inside. A time loop adventure game of good sense and style."

Once you get used to the overhead view and the controls, you won't mind. It's a game using intelligence. It's like the Amiga games I used to play.

I still haven't cleared it yet, but it's fun. I'm afraid of Dafoe's visit! (2/2) — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) August 20, 2021

In a number of subsequent tweets, Kojima went on to share that he is specifically enraptured by Willem Dafoe's performance within 12 Minutes. The popular actor from films such as Spider-Man, The Lighthouse, and Platoon plays the antagonist within the game, which Kojima thinks is to great effect. "Normally I'd welcome him, as I'm a huge fan of him, but after playing 12 Minutes, I'm afraid he's going to punch me," Kojima said of Dafoe's performance. "Nice casting though."

Perhaps the most notable thing about 12 Minutes to Kojima though is that it's inspiring him to create another adventure game. Long before he became synonymous with titles like Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding, Kojima actually used to make adventure titles. And while it seems unlikely that he may ever fully return to this genre, maybe 12 Minutes is convincing him that he should do otherwise.

Kinda make me want to create another adventure game. — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) August 20, 2021

If you are looking to play 12 Minutes for yourself, the game is available right now on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. We should also be sharing our own review of the title here on ComicBook.com in the near future.