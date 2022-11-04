Hideo Kojima Addresses Abandoned Rumors and Conspiracies

Hideo Kojima has addressed the conspiracies and rumors centered around the mysterious game known as Abandoned. For those who don't know, Abandoned was a mysterious, immersive first-person horror game that was announced for PlayStation 5. The game was promoted on the PlayStation Blog, leading many to believe Sony was directly involved with its production in some capacity. The game was from an indie studio known as Blue Box Game Studios, a team that was known for some incredibly obscure horror games. Immediately, many began theorizing that this was a brand new Hideo Kojima horror game, possibly even his fabled Silent Hill game. There were a lot of strange coincidences and evidence that suggested... it was a possibility for a brief amount of time, but it never came to be.

Abandoned is still not out and it's looking more and more likely that it may never actually materialize after some strange marketing snafus and a lack of updates. However, Hideo Kojima spoke about the situation on his podcast Brain Structure and noted that he had worked with Geoff Keighley on a viral marketing reveal for Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, using a fake game studio and name for the game. He also did something similar with PT, but noted that he would not do it again. He also stated he's never spoken with Hasan Kahraman, one of the key creatives behind Abandoned, and thinks he should hurry up and release the game people might be understanding of the hurdles the game has had to overcome.

"Users just kept sending me pictures of this 'Hasan'," Kojima said. "They still send me collages and deep fake images, like twenty a day, it's really quite a nuisance. [laughs]"

Abandoned has no release date in sight and there haven't been any significant updates on the game since summer of 2021. Either way, it seems like Hideo Kojima is pretty annoyed by the conspiracies surrounding his involvement. Given Kojima is gearing up for his next game, it's seems fair to say Kojima definitely has nothing to do with the indie game.

