Hideo Kojima Tease Hints at New Death Stranding 2 Trailer

Beloved video game developer is currently hard at work creating the next installment of the Norman Reedus-led action-adventure game Death Stranding. While he never really shows too much of what Kojima Productions is currently working on for the project, he is pretty candid about their work on social media. This includes teasing a brand new trailer for Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, which he says he is currently editing.

In a couple posts on X, he shares that he sat at the editing desk for the first time in a year. While it has been awhile since his last editing session, he says he has been imagining edits while listening to different tracks on his Walkman. However, what he envisioned isn’t quite coming together as well as he hoped. He also shared a picture of his computer screen clearly teasing the next trailer for Death Stranding 2.

“Sitting at the editing desk for the first time in a year,” says Kojima. “I’ve been too busy to actually start editing, so I’ve been ‘air-editing’ in my head—listening to potential tracks on my Walkman while walking or on the flight, probably about a hundred times. But now that I’ve finally loaded everything into the editing system, it’s not quite matching the image I had in mind.”

It is currently unknown when this trailer would drop. Kojima is known to show his games at PlayStation’s State of Play presentations. There is one rumored to happen sometime this month, so it wouldn’t be a stretch to think a new Death Stranding 2 trailer would drop there. However, that presentation is currently just a rumor, so we’ll have to wait until it gets announced before we can really speculate.

In terms of music that can be used in the upcoming Death Stranding 2 trailer, that also remains to be seen. Kojima does post a lot of the music he listens to. This includes bands and artists like The Cure, Caroline Polachek, This Eternal Decay, CHVRCHES, and Carpark North. He’s even met with Polachek before, which could be seen as a potential tease that they’re working on something together. That is just speculation though, and we won’t really know what music he’ll use until the trailer is revealed.

Death Stranding 2 was first revealed at The Game Awards 2022 with four minute trailer. The second trailer was revealed during the January 2024 PlayStation State of Play, which seemed to show off some game play, as well as new looks at some of its new characters. Really, the last time we’ve received a good amount of information about the upcoming game is during the 2024 Tokyo Game Show, where Kojima claimed that a release date has been confirmed internally, but could not announced it due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Fans were expecting Kojima to reveal a new trailer at The Game Awards 2024. He has a history of showing off his games during the award show, including the aforementioned Death Stranding 2 reveal, as well as the first look at OD. However, the developer was only brought on as a presenter, and had no announcements to make. In an X post, he apologized to fans who were expecting a reveal.