Hideo Kojima Apologizes After Lack of New Death Stranding 2 Reveal

Hideo Kojima has shared an apology with fans after he failed to provide any new updates on his projects that include Death Stranding 2 and OD at The Game Awards. Perhaps more than any other developer, Kojima has always been synonymous with The Game Awards as it’s an event where he has chosen to share new looks at many of his past projects. In fact, across 2022 and 2023, Kojima used TGA to reveal Death Stranding 2 and OD to fans for the first time. Now, without any new news to come from Kojima at the annual awards show, the director has said that he’s sorry for not doing anything this time around.

In a post on X, Kojima told fans that he was only a presenter at The Game Awards in 2024. As such, he had no new announcements to share. Kojima apologized to fans for not saying anything at the event, which was largely met with widespread encouragement from fans who told the director to keep working hard on what he’s doing.

“This time for The Game Awards, I was a presenter so I had no announcements,” Kojima said. “Sorry about that.”

While Kojima may have opted to not say anything this year at The Game Awards, there’s a good chance that his silence won’t last much longer. This is primarily because Death Stranding 2 is set to release on PS5 at some point in 2025, and as such, is likely to be shown off again soon. Historically, PlayStation has chosen to hold a State of Play each year in February and did so earlier in 2024. At this time, it spotlighted Death Stranding 2 in a major way and confirmed that the game would be released at some point next year. Assuming that another State of Play is in the cards for February 2025, there’s a high likelihood that DS2 will end up being shown off at this time.

Further down the line, Kojima is also working on OD, which is set to be a horror title developed in collaboration with Xbox. Kojima Productions is also developing a new stealth-action game dubbed Phsyint at the moment, which is set to be a spiritual successor of sorts to Metal Gear. News on Phsyint is very slim for now, but it is known to be another exclusive for PlayStation platforms.