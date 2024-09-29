Death Stranding 2 Release Date Teased by Kojima

Director Hideo Kojima says that he knows the release date of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, but he won't be announcing it until a later date. Earlier this year, the Death Stranding sequel was confirmed to be targeting a launch in 2025 when new footage of the title appeared at PlayStation's State of Play event. Since then, news on DS2 has been slim, which has left fans wondering about its status. Now, Kojima has provided an update on its launch and has reiterated that it will still be coming next year.

Speaking during a panel for Death Stranding 2 at the 2024 Tokyo Game Show, Kojima said that the game's release date "has already been decided". Despite this, Kojima wasn't able to announce the launch date this week due to "unforeseen circumstances". As for when this date would be revealed, Kojima indicated that a proper announcement is currently in the works and should happen at some point in 2025.

"I haven't said the release date today, but the release date has already been decided, and I'm currently working on it in preparation for that," Kojima said. "Since we are talking about 2025, it will be released next year, so we will announce it at some point next year. But, due to some unforeseen circumstances, we cannot announce it today."

Perhaps the most surprising thing about this information from Kojima is that it seems to confirm the Death Stranding 2 release date won't be announced in December at The Game Awards 2024. For well over a decade, Kojima has often collaborated with The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley and has made a number of big reveals at his various events. While Death Stranding 2 could still make an appearance at The Game Awards this year, it seemingly won't be to announce its release date.

Much like the first game, Death Stranding 2 is being developed in tandem with PlayStation and will be exclusive to PS5 when it arrives in 2025. Whether or not it comes to PC further down the road isn't yet known, but it seems likely given that the first entry did.