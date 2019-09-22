Hideo Kojima Explains What Makes a Hideo Kojima Game A Hideo Kojima Game

If you’re at all familiar with video game creator Hideo Kojima, there’s probably two things you absolutely know about: his love for movies, and the fact that the majority of his video games tend to have “A Hideo Kojima Game” included on the cover, poster, and other promotional materials. But what makes a Hideo Kojima game A Hideo Kojima Game? Well, Hideo Kojima’s explained exactly that.

According to Kojima, the “A Hideo Kojima Game” tagline “means the declaration of [him] doing concept, produce, original story, script, setting, game design, casting, dealing, directing, difficulty adjustments, promoting, visual design, editing, supervising the merch.” If the well-known line doesn’t appear anywhere associated with a given game, it means that he didn’t do the “original idea, game design or produce.”

In other words, Hideo Kojima says that a Hideo Kojima game becomes A Hideo Kojima Game when Hideo Kojima does just about all of the game stuff. That certainly clears that up. (Death Stranding, for what it’s worth, is billed as A Hideo Kojima Game, so Hideo Kojima ostensibly did all of these things for the upcoming title.)

A HIDEO KOJIMA GAME means the declaration of me doing concept, produce, original story, script, setting, game design, casting, dealing, directing, difficulty adjustments, promoting, visual design, editing, supervising the merch. pic.twitter.com/Th7f5S6vpU — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 22, 2019

I don’t name this for titles that I don’t make original idea, game design or produce. — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 22, 2019

Here’s how PlayStation’s official product page for the video game describes it:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”

Death Stranding is scheduled to release on November 8th for PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game title right here.