Hideo Kojima Hints At New Death Stranding Trailer?

At first glance, a simple Tweet is just that: a simple Tweet. For those that are familiar with Hideo Kojima, however, know that this is his way of telling fans without having to say a word that they can expect more gaming goodness on the way. Historically speaking, his latest social media post should indicate that a new Death Stranding trailer is imminent. Could it be one of the big game announcements that Sony hinted at earlier this week to make their debut at the Paris show?

Since the first (vague) unveiling of Kojima-san’s mystery debut title for his new production company, details have been scarce. What little details emerged gave hopeful more questions than answers leaving behind the perfect pit of intrigue and excitement. He has mentioned in the past that he was waiting for the perfect moment to release more info – to make sure that it was ready. It looks like it might be ready for a huge spotlight soon, especially with Kojima mentioning at E3 this year during his Coliseum panel that he was hoping for more valuable news near the end of the year. As November approaches, fans of the Metal Gear Godfather are ready to hear what he has to say!

Keep in mind, these photos in the Tweet above are speculation on our part. It’s standard recording equipment that he has shown off before. That being said, he shared similar posts right before huge Metal Gear news as a subtle nod to fans like, ‘Hey, get ready, things are happening.’ We’re ready, Kojima, we’re ready!

At this time, his debut title Death Stranding does not have any short of release window. Unfortunately, the team has made mention to fans not to expect it “anytime soon” however, possibly not even before 2019.