Hideo Kojima Is Leaving Behind Iconic Game Studio

Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima has revealed that he is moving on from his current game studio. This doesn't mean that Kojima himself is departing from Kojima Productions, which he founded back in 2015, but instead, his company is moving offices. And while this might not seem like a very noteworthy move on its own, Kojima's previous office was arguably one of the most well-known in the video game industry.

Kojima himself took to Twitter this morning and announced that the office where Kojima Productions has resided for an extended period of time will no longer be the studio's home. "Today is the day we say goodbye to the entrance, the Ludens hallway, and the kitchen that have been our home for a little over five years," Kojima said on Twitter, along with sharing a handful of pictures of the now vacant office. "Many memories come to mind. Farewell."

As mentioned, the previous home of Kojima Productions was likely one of the most well-known workplaces in gaming. This was predominantly thanks to the "Ludens Hall" which Kojima mentioned in his goodbye tweet. This hallway is one that Kojima has shared numerous pictures of over the years, typically doing so when guests would visit the studio. The hall featured a lifesize statue of the Ludens character that serves as the mascot for Kojima Productions and was also decked out with a number of bright lights. Essentially, the hall looked more like something out of a sci-fi movie than it did a game development studio.

When it comes to what this move means for Kojima Productions in general, well, it's hard to say. Kojima's studio is clearly still doing well for itself, notably because it just opened a new office up in Los Angeles. As such, it stands to reason that Kojima and his team in Japan could now just be looking to move to a bigger workplace as they work on the company's next project. As for what that project could be, we still do not know, although more information might end up coming about in 2022.