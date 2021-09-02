Hideo Kojima Says He Once Pitched a Game Idea to Mads Mikkelsen Called "Mads Max"

✖

Famed video game creator Hideo Kojima has revealed that he has pitched actor Mads Mikkelsen on a number of projects that would see the two working together again in the future. Previously, Kojima and Mikkelsen collaborated on the director's most recent game, Death Stranding. And while that game turned out quite well in the eyes of many fans, Kojima clearly hopes that it's not the last time that the two will work together.

Kojima shared on Twitter today that he has thought up many projects over the years that would see Mikkelsen playing the central role. He went on to say that he pitched some of these ideas to Mikkelsen, but the beloved actor seemed to think that Kojima was joking with him when the name of one of these projects was revealed. "I have a number of ideas that I want to create with Mads as the main character," Kojima said on Twitter. "I once explained one of them to Mads. He listened intently, but when I told him the title, he broke his face. He seemed to think I was joking. I was serious, though. The tentative title was 'MADS MAX.'"

I have a number of ideas that I want to create with Mads as the main character. I once explained one of them to Mads. He listened intently, but when I told him the title, he broke his face. He seemed to think I was joking. I was serious, though. The tentative title was "MADS MAX" — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 2, 2021

Obviously, the title Mads Max is a callback to the Mad Max series of films that have been popular for the past few decades. As such, it's easy to see why Mikkelsen would think with such a title that Kojima might be joking about the nature of this project. For Kojima, though, the eccentric game developer has definitely been well-known for his outlandish ideas over the years. So working on something titled Mads Max is definitely in the creator's wheelhouse when it comes to wacky ideas. Whether or not this project ever comes to fruition remains to be seen, but in all likelihood, you shouldn't get too excited about ever seeing it come to light.

