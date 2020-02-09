Hideo Kojima Is Officially Working on the Plot of a New Project

Hideo Kojima is working on… something. It’d be easy to assume that the Kojima Productions founder was working on a new video game, but given his comments about how the company might work on movies or something similar in the future, there’s just no telling at this point. What we know for sure: Kojima is cooking something up.

And how do we know this? Well, because Kojima keeps teasing it and talking about it on social media. This isn’t the first time he’s explicitly talked about working on some mysterious new project, and it absolutely won’t be the last, if his history is any indication, but this seems to mark the first time he’s explicitly talked about working on some new plot.

The question now is: plot for a game? Movie? TV show? Virtual reality experience? Something else entirely? It could literally be any possible combination of the above, or something else not even mentioned.

Writing a plot while eating EHOMAKI. pic.twitter.com/SmNoPTtUNm — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) February 3, 2020

Here’s how PlayStation’s official product page for Death Stranding describes it:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”

There’s no telling at this point when whatever Kojima is working on might see the light of day. Death Stranding is now available for PlayStation 4, but the game is also coming to PC this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.