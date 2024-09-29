Hideo Kojima Says Xbox Exclusive OD Is "A Bit Risky"

At The Game Awards last year, Hideo Kojima revealed OD, a new horror game that will be published by Xbox Game Studios. The first trailer featured a creepy tone, revealing actors that will appear in the game, and a mysterious line about a hungry purple dinosaur. Nearly a year after the initial announcement, details remain very slim, but Kojima briefly touched on the project in a new interview with Variety. The interview largely focuses on Death Stranding 2, but Kojima notes that he wanted to do something new on top of the PS5 sequel. That led to this project, which Kojima views as something of a risk.

"At the same time, I wanted to do something new that wasn't Death Stranding, so I teamed up with Microsoft to create OD. This is a game, but it's a game like no other. I can't go into too much detail, and it's also hard to explain, but it's a bit risky and a new challenge for me within the realm of games," Kojima told Variety.

Kojima is no stranger to games that are risky, often bringing in new ideas that might seem unusual to players (and even his fellow creators). However, that also happens to be one of Kojima's greatest strengths. No one really knows what to expect from OD at this point, but it sounds like Kojima is going to do something outside of the box. There have been some rumors about what that might entail, but nothing has actually been confirmed just yet. The trailer for OD said that it will be "for all players and screamers," which might be some kind of hint.

One thing we do know about OD is that Kojima has partnered on the game with director Jordan Peele. Peele has become something of a master of horror over the last few years, thanks to his work on films like Get Out, Us, and Nope. Kojima's appreciation for the latter film led to the two men working together on OD.

"I was a fan of Jordan, and I went to go see Nope. At the time, I was doing a podcast on Spotify. I did an episode on Nope and found out that Jordan Peele was a fan of mine. So, we set up a Zoom call! He's younger than me, so we're not the same generation, but after just five minutes of chatting, he felt like a childhood friend," Kojima told Variety. "This happens quite often actually when the person's thought process or brain structure is similar to mine. But anyways, we decided to meet in Los Angeles. After several meetings in L.A., we were talking about the projects each of us were working on. I explained the concept of OD to him, and he was really interested in it, so I asked him to join me."

It remains to be seen how OD will turn out, but hopefully all of these risks will result in a game that lives up to Kojima's best!

