Highly Anticipated 2026 Horror Game Has Been Canceled & Pulled from Steam

Horror game fans had a strong start to the year with the release of Resident Evil Requiem. The long-awaited next installment actually lived up to expectations, which is always great to see. Though a new Resident Evil may take the cake for most exciting launch of the year, there are quite a few horror games to look forward to in the coming months. We’ve got Silent Hill: Townfall and Halloween: The Game headed our way, to name a few. But fans of the Paranormal Activity movies eager to see its newest video game adaptation unfortunately got some bad news.

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For a widely popular horror movie franchise, Paranormal Activity has gotten surprisingly few game adaptations. That’s why many fans were looking forward to the 2026 release of DarkStone Digital and DreamXP’s Paranormal Activity: Threshold. Originally teased in 2024, with a story trailer released in late 2025, the game is now officially canceled. Developer Brian Clarke, who previously released the popular The Mortuary Assistant, shared the news via a social media post on May 7th. The game has already been completely pulled from Steam, where it was previously available to wishlist ahead of its planned release.

New Paranormal Activity Game Scrapped Due to Development Delays

Courtesy of Darkside Digital and DreadXP

Given the success of Mortuary Assistant and the popularity of the Paranormal Activity IP, many horror fans were eager to see what Threshold could have been. The game was well-received in early previews as recently as this year’s PAX East conference. It would have taken place in a haunted house, challenging players to deal with the ghostly visitors by solving puzzles throughout the old home. Using found footage similar to the Paranormal Activity films, along with ghost hunting tools like EMF readers and Ouija boards, Threshold would’ve let players explore multiple timelines as they pieced together the true horrors of this haunted house.

Alas, it seems that compelling horror game experience is not to be. Darkstone Digital confirmed that Paranormal Activity: Threshold is not moving forward. Though the game was planned to release in 2026, the devs felt it needed more time to be ready for release. Together with publisher DreadXP, Darksone asked the IP holder, Paramount, for more time to develop the game. Unfortunately, Paramount wasn’t willing to grant more time to create Threshold using the Paranormal Activity license. So, rather than “rush through development and release a sub-par product,” Darkstone has opted to scrap the project altogether.

Important announcement everyone. Please give it a read and thank you all so much for your support of my work and for indie developers in general! 🖤 — Brian Clarke (DSD)💀 PAX EAST (@darkstonedigital.com) 2026-05-07T19:06:34.626Z

Not long after the cancellation news broke, Paranormal Activity: Threshold was pulled from Steam entirely. Clarke will be taking a break from development to move on from the project, but does intend to come back to making horror games in the future. So while fans of Mortuary Assistant and Paranormal Activity sadly won’t be getting the game they hoped for this year, we can expect something new from Darkstone Digital eventually. There is also a new Paranormal Activity movie to look forward to, set to release next summer. Even so, it’s sad to see that a promising horror game like Threshold won’t be moving forward. With many of this year’s most anticipated horror games still lacking firm release dates, it could be a quiet year for horror fans.

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