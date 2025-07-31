Nintendo Switch 2 Is Becoming the Go-To Place to Play RPGs

Nintendo’s Partner Showcase Direct solidified that the Nintendo Switch 2 is shaping up to be one of the best platforms for RPG fans. With an extensive list of already released and announced RPGs, these new additions are the cherry on top. With even more RPGs likely to come to the Nintendo Switch 2, such as the rumored Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, fans have even more to look forward to as the console’s library grows stronger and stronger.

The July Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase revealed even more RPGs coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. Persona 3 Reload is one of the biggest games in the genre, finally bringing Atlus’ remade and beloved JRPG to Nintendo’s handheld on October 23rd. Newcomers to the series or veterans can enjoy the remade gameplay and visuals for this stylish JRPG.

Square Enix showed three upcoming games for the Nintendo Switch 2. Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles has already been revealed, and fans got another look at the upcoming tactical RPG coming on September 30th. Many have been desperate for a remake of Final Fantasy Tactics, and Square Enix has finally answered these pleas, bringing one of the best RPGs of all time to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Another big announcement was Octopath Traveler 0, the third entry in the series, excluding the mobile game. For the first time, players can create their own protagonist as they explore two narratives, one of revenge and the other of rebuilding. A new battle system sees players using eight characters in combat, and there are thirty different characters to meet and recruit on December 4th when the game launches.

The third game is a completely new IP that is launching in 2026. The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales is a brand new action-RPG utilizing the beautiful HD 2-D art style made popular by Square Enix. While the game has no official release date, a demo for the game was released the same day it was revealed, giving fans a taste of the upcoming title.

These newly announced games will only add to the incredible RPG roster on Nintendo Switch 2. Cyberpunk 2077 has proven to be popular among players, which comes as no surprise. It is considered among the finest RPGs and scored big points thanks to including the game and DLC all on a physical card rather than a game key card.

These are just some of the current and upcoming RPGs for the Nintendo Switch 2. Fans can also look forward to Bravely Default Flying Fairy, Disgaea 7 Complete, Dragon Quest 1 & 2 Remake, Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, among others. Even more RPGs are bound to come to the handheld console, but considering this is its first year, it is already an impressive lineup.

Part of why the Nintendo Switch 2, and the Nintendo Switch before it, are so popular for RPG players is the pick-up-and-play nature. RPGs tend to be longer games, and being able to both take a game on the go or play at home allows for maximum play time.

Not only this, but the Nintendo Switch’s built-in sleep function effectively allows you to pause the game at any time. RPGs, especially JRPGs, are known to limit your ability to save, so having a pseudo save feature is lifesaving for longer and more challenging titles.