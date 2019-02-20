Hilarious ‘Apex Legends’ Encounter Turns Into an All-Out Fist Fight

Apex Legends players have been getting into all sorts of shenanigans since Respawn Entertainment launched the free-to-play battle royale title. From requesting a Chappie skin for Pathfinder to discovering a hidden monster, Legends are just out to have some fun. That was certainly the case during a recent match that resulted in an all-out fist fight.

Reddit user davidhuuynh recently posted a video showing the hilarious encounter. “They won the fire fight, and downed all of us,” they said. “They executed my other two teammates but I had a legendary shield. They let me self-revive, since it was 3v1, I dropped all my weapons, armor potions etc and amazingly, they did the same thing. I did a few air punching motions to the Wraith and I think at that point, we all understood we were gonna just end it off in a fist fight.”

Watching the video, it’s easy to understand why this is quite the spectacle. Instead of the enemy team immediately taking advantage of the situation, they chose to go along with the player and end the match in a round of fisticuffs. We don’t know about you, but we smell a potential game mode that could come out of this.

At the end of the day, these Apex Legends players reminded us what video games are all about – having fun. After all, if you can’t get into a fist fight for the win, what else is there to do?

