Hitman 2 Special and Collector’s Editions Revealed

Yesterday, IO Interactive revealed the newest adventure of Agent 47 in the form of Hitman 2. It has since followed up with the game’s various special editions, including its collector’s edition.

In addition to the standard edition, priced at the regular $59.99 USD, Hitman enthusiasts will have the option of coping a Silver Edition, a Gold Edition, and a Collector’s Edition, priced at $79.99, $99.99, and $149.99 respectively.

First up, the Silver Edtion, which includes the following:

Game

Expansion Pass (Expansion 1) New locations New missions New sniper maps New outfits and weapons

Exclusive In-Game Executive Pack Italian black leather briefcase ICA 19 Blackballer pistol



Meanwhile, the Gold Edition comes with everything the Silver Edition offers, plus the following:

Expansion Pass 2

If you Pre-Order, 4 Day Early Access, and Sniper Assassin.

And lastly, the Collector’s Edition, which includes everything the Gold Edition has, plus the following:

Exclusive Replica Agent 47 Gun Case

Agent 47 Keyring

Agent 47 Rubber Duck

Agent 47 Signature Coin

Exclusive Steelcase

Exclusive In-Game Collector’s Pack – Concussive rubber duck – Midnight black suit

Hitman 2 is poised to release November 13th via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can read more on the game below:

Hitman 2 takes players on a global adventure across a mix of bustling international locations, including a vibrant Miami setting with the colorful ambience of an in-progress motorsport race bringing a new backdrop to the series. From sun-drenched streets to dark and dangerous rainforests, each intricate location provides multiple paths to discover and unparalleled game depth.

Continuing the ultimate spy thriller story, Hitman 2 allows players to take on the role of the masterful Agent 47 and embark on a mission to hunt the elusive Shadow Client and unravel his militia once and for all. However, when 47 learns the hidden truth about his past, nothing will ever be the same.

Hitman 2 introduces new ways to play with the Sniper Assassin mode, a standalone feature that brings a co-op experience to the Hitman series for the first time, allowing two players to work together online to take down their targets. Sniper Assassin can also be enjoyed in a single player mode for those who want to play as Agent 47.

