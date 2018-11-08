‘Hitman 2’ Gameplay Launch Trailer Promises An Explosive Good Time

Hitman 2 is on its way and to celebrate, the team over at IO Interactive has a new gameplay launch trailer to share to boast over 100 hours of gameplay, more than 400 challenges, and tons more!

The trailer gives us a lot to be excited for, but let’s be real. What many are most stoked for is to see Sean Bean once again – even if he’s set to die for the billionth time in his acting career. Fans also voted on what will be added to the game alongside Bean’s Elusive Target contract: The Explosive Pen.

According to IO, “This unique item will be unlocked by any Hitman 2 player that plays ‘The Undying’ Elusive Target contract. Simply playing the mission will complete the ‘Explosive Penmanship’ Challenge and add the item to your inventory. We know that many of you might want to use your new tool to eliminate Mark Faba, so we’ve made sure to add the Explosive Pen into the mission itself as well. If you look closely enough, you’ll be able to find all three items, so that you have at least one chance to use whatever item it is that you voted for. However, only the Explosive Pen will be added to your permanent inventory.”

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the upcoming Hitman 2 video game” said Sean Bean in a recent press release, “It’s always exciting to take on a new role, and I look forward to seeing my character in action when the Elusive Target mission launches.”

“We are very proud to partner with the talented Sean Bean on the first Elusive Target mission in Hitman 2,” added Hakan Abrak, Studio Head, IO Interactive. “Elusive Targets have become a distinguishing trait in Hitman games as part of the constant stream of free live content for all players to enjoy. This new mission starring Sean Bean is one of many updates, features, modes and franchise firsts coming to Hitman 2, making the next chapter in our ever-expanding world of assassination a richer game for our passionate community and newcomers to the series.”

The first Elusive Target mission is called The Undying and it will make its grand debut on November 20. With the game itself releasing on November 13 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, that gives players enough time to get their bearings before the mission itself goes live and Bean dies once more.