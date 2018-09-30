Danish developer IO Interactive has announced that Hitman 2 has gone gold more than a month ahead of release.

News of the development milestone comes way of the developer’s official Twitter account:

We’re incredibly proud and excited to announce that HITMAN 2 has GONE GOLD! November is fast approaching and we can’t wait for the game to be in your hands! pic.twitter.com/vd3QpkAjBi — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) September 27, 2018

For those that don’t know: “gone gold” is an industry term that originates from the term “gold master,” which was a version of the game that had been deemed ready to ship to stores. It was kind of like a final version of a game.

Nowadays, in an era of digital day one patches and extensive post-launch support, gold master doesn’t have the same type of meaning or significance, but many developers still celebrate the milestone as a way to say that the game’s development is, for the most part, done. But that doesn’t mean work on the game is done, just that it is ready to be printed onto discs and sold.

Hitman 2 is notably the first game IO Interactive will ship since leaving the umbrella of Square Enix for independence. However, it’s important to note that Hitman 2 isn’t self-published, rather IO Interactive has teamed up with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

Hitman 2 is poised to release worldwide on November 13 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Unlike the previous game, it will not be episodic.

“Travel the globe and track your targets across exotic sandbox locations in Hitman 2. From sun-drenched streets to dark and dangerous rainforests, nowhere is safe from the world’s most creative assassin, Agent 47.

“Prepare to experience the ultimate spy thriller story; your mission is to eliminate the elusive Shadow Client and unravel his militia, but when 47 learns his target’s true identity and the truth about his past, it changes everything.

“Hitman 2 introduces new ways to play, new game modes and new features, including the new Sniper Assassin mode with franchise first co-op play.”