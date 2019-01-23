‘Hitman 2’ Winter Sports Pack Available Now As Snow Festival Goes Live

The Hitman 2 Winter Sports Pack is available now for those that have the Expansion Pass in addition to the new Snow Festival going on now for a very limited amount of time. For those looking to score some exclusive new winter-themed items, here’s what you need to know!

First things first, the Sports Pack. For those that have the Expansion Pass, here’s what you have to look forward to:

Winter Sports Suit – A tight-fitting, multi-colored thin sweater with matching dark grey cargo pants, featuring reinforced knees, along with neoprene-laced gloves and a matching canteen to fit in at any ski-themed event.

Snowball – A tightly packed snowball that can be used as a throwing item to annoy any adversary.

Piton – A metal spike for climbing that is sharp enough to use as a lethal weapon.

Quickdraw – Climbing gear that can double as a fiber wire in tight situations.

Arctic Tool Box – A handy toolbox for arctic conditions that can be used to hide illegal items.

For those wanting even more, the Snow Festival is now live in Hokkaido and brings with it exclusive new items and the Snow Master Challenge Pack. For those that don’t want to pay any extra money, no worries! The new event is totally free and ready to be enjoyed by all.

The new event is live now and will run until February 12th. All progress will of course carry over into the main game when the event wraps up, making it the perfect chance for players to jump back into the shoes of Agent 47 once more for some additional fun.

As for the game itself, Hitman 2 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Are you excited for the new winter-themed content?