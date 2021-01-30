Hitman 3 DLC Confirmed

✖

IO Interactive is no stranger to supporting its Hitman games long after release. With the release of Hitman 3 happening earlier this month, it was expected that the studio would once again have plans to continue releasing new content for the latest installment in the series well into the future. Now, those plans have been confirmed.

Speaking to The Gamer, IO Interactive’s Forest Swartout Large confirmed that Hitman 3 DLC is absolutely going to be happening. “We are definitely going to be doing some DLC, but we haven’t defined what that is,” the developer explained. “I think for now we are not looking at new maps like the bank and the island,” Large then said of the team’s current plans. For no new maps to come about after release is a bit of a departure compared to past entries, but considering that Hitman 3 serves as the end of the trilogy, it makes sense not to add any more levels other than those that currently exist.

As for what the studio could be doing with Hitman 3 DLC instead, Large said that they’ll likely look to mix up older stages. “We’re more looking at using existing locations and reimagining them, twisting them. And this time around, we can use the whole trilogy. We can look back at Hitman 2016 maps, Hitman 2 maps - we have all the locations,” Large went on to say.

And when it comes to the future of the Hitman series as a whole, Large didn’t shoot down the idea of a new sequel down the road. While not committing to anything outright, Large said that the studio is “already looking to the future.” Whether this future involves anything past the planned DLC content remains to be seen, but we’ll keep our fingers crossed.

Hitman 3 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. If you'd like to hear our thoughts on the game, you can check out our review right here.

Have you played Hitman 3 yet? And if so, are you looking forward to the game's future DLC? Let me know your thoughts down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.