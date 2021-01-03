Hitman 3 Shares First 5 Minutes of Its Opening Mission

Hitman 3 developer IO Interactive has, through the platform of Game Informer, released the first 5 minutes of the opening mission in Dubai for anyone and everyone to check out ahead of the popular video game's release on January 20th. While not exactly a thorough dive into the title by any means, it is still an impressive sight to see what the developers have been cooking up for this latest and greatest installment.

"Hitman 3 is the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy, taking players around the world on a globetrotting adventure to sprawling sandbox locations, with Agent 47 returning for the most important contracts of his career," the developer said of the new title when it was announced last year. "Supported by his Agency handler, Diana Burnwood, Agent 47 joins forces with his long-lost friend Lucas Grey. Their ultimate mission is to eliminate the partners of Providence, but they are forced to adapt as their hunt intensifies. When the dust settles, 47 and the world he inhabits will never be the same again."

As noted above, Hitman 3 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC on January 20th. The video game will also release for the Nintendo Switch via cloud-streaming technology. In addition to completely new stages, players will also be able to import locations from the two previous World of Assassination games, Hitman and Hitman 2. That means there will be over 20 possible locations within the video game with all of Hitman 3's next-gen improvements baked in. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game sequel right here.

