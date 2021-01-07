New Hitman 3 Trailer Shows Off VR Gameplay

✖

A new trailer for the upcoming latest and greatest Hitman title, Hitman 3, shows off the gameplay made possible with the help of PlayStation VR. As the trailer notes, the franchise has always been about immersion and infiltration, and virtual reality offers an entirely new way to experience that. And because the new video game includes the ability to play stages from the previous games in the World of Assassination trilogy, it means that folks can basically play through all three games in VR.

Even if you are familiar with how these sort of VR gameplay trailers look, it's still a bit wild to see in action. Watching Agent 47 do his work from this perspective is honestly a little stomach-churning, but exciting all the same. You can check out the VR trailer for yourself below:

HITMAN 3 takes immersion to the next level with PSVR. HITMAN has always been about immersing yourself in a living, breathing world. But you’ve never experienced it like this… Pre-Order HITMAN 3 now: https://t.co/XYtWCY2p2H pic.twitter.com/6lonD3RVA0 — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) January 7, 2021

"Hitman 3 is the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy, taking players around the world on a globetrotting adventure to sprawling sandbox locations, with Agent 47 returning for the most important contracts of his career," the developer said of the new title when it was first announced. "Supported by his Agency handler, Diana Burnwood, Agent 47 joins forces with his long-lost friend Lucas Grey. Their ultimate mission is to eliminate the partners of Providence, but they are forced to adapt as their hunt intensifies. When the dust settles, 47 and the world he inhabits will never be the same again."

Hitman 3 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC on January 20th. The video game will also release for the Nintendo Switch via cloud-streaming technology. In addition to completely new stages, players will also be able to import locations from the two previous World of Assassination games, Hitman and Hitman 2. That means there will be over 20 possible locations within the video game with all of Hitman 3's next-gen improvements baked in. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game sequel right here.

What do you think of the new Hitman 3 trailer? Are you excited to check it with VR when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!