Hitman Games Less Than $1 for Limited Time

The best Hitman game is only $0.84 for a limited meanwhile. Meanwhile, a few other Hitman games are also currently under $1 in a substantial franchise sale. In 2025, Hitman is not quite as relevant as it once was, and with IO Interactive seemingly poised to move on to James Bond, it is unclear what the future of Agent 47 is. In the meantime, fans can revisit the series past and pay almost nothing to do it.

To this end, the best Hitman game, according to many, Hitman: Blood Money, is currently 92% off on Fanatical, which means fans only have to pay $0.84 for a Steam code of the 2006 game. Fanatical also has Steam codes for 2000’s Hitman: Codename 47 priced at $0.67, 2004’s Hitman: Contracts for $0.76, 2002’s Hitman 2: Silent Assassin for $0.76, and 2012’s Hitman: Absolution for $1.69.

Fanatical also has deals for the more modern Hitman games. To this end, it has Hitman World of Assassination for 67 percent off, which drops its price to $23.09. For those that don’t know, this is the 2023 release that combined Hitman, Hitman 2, and Hitman 3 — the modern trilogy — into one package. All of these deals are both available as supplies last and until July 31, which ever becomes relevant first.

Lastly, there is also a noteworthy deal on Steam itself for Hitman GO: Definitive Edition. Right now, on Steam, this 2014 spin-off has been discounted by 80 percent, which knocks its price down $1.59 until August 9.

