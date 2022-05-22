New Hocus Pocus Card Game Announced

✖

Funko Games has announced Hocus Pocus: Tricks & Wits, a brand new card game focused on outwitting opponents. The game's premise is that the Sanderson witches have returned from the dead and Max, Dani, and Allison (the heroes of Hocus Pocus) have to stop their latest plans. Players are divided into two teams – the Kids and the Witches – and try to bluff and outwit each other in order to gain the ghastly spellbook by the end of the game. A black flame candle card serves as a game clock, and players can use a special dice to give themselves special abilities.

Disney's Hocus Pocus was originally released in 1993 and stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker as a trio of witches resurrected in the present day by an unwitting child named Max. As the Sanderson sisters try to brew a potion that would allow them to suck the souls out of children, Max and his friends try to stop them with the help of an immortal black cat named Binx.

While Hocus Pocus was initially considered a box office failure, the movie has attracted a wide following (in part due to its yearly appearance on television during the Halloween series.) Disney announced that a sequel will be released this year. Hocus Pocus 2 will bring back Midler, Najimy, and Parker, along with Doug Jones, who played a zombified ex-boyfriend of the witches in the original movie. Hocus Pocus 2 is due to come out on Disney+ on September 30, 2022.

Hocus Pocus: Tricks & Wits will be released this fall and will have a retail price of $8.99.