Stop Hogwarts Legacy 2 Petition Nearing 10K Signatures Following Controversial News

A new Hogwarts Legacy 2 petition is starting to gain some steam thanks to unhappy Harry Potter fans. Hogwarts Legacy was one of the biggest releases of this generation, as evident by the fact it is the best-selling game of 2023, beating out historical juggernaut Call of Duty in the process. The Harry Potter game has made lots of money for WB Games. To this end, most would expect the sequel, currently in development, to be nothing more than more of the first game. After all, why mess with a winning formula? Well, it sounds like WB Games is messing with it.

Hogwarts Legacy is a narrative-driven, single-player open-world RPG with no online elements. It doesn’t sound like the sequel will be that though as WB Games has hinted it will be injected with live service elements. Alongside connecting the show to the upcoming HBO TV Show, this may prove to be a costly mistake.

To this end, a petition to stop Hogwarts Legacy 2 from being a live service game is gaining some momentum over on Change.org. More specifically, it is nearing 10,000 signatures.

“The original Hogwarts Legacy was loved by fans like who wanted to become your own wizard and be apart of Wizarding World’s history and explore the Wizarding World and see all of the iconic landmarks,” reads the petition. “The reason why it is so beloved and became the highest-selling game of the year because it was single player experience that just wanted to be a fun game that people can enjoy and give people joy of being able to experience the Wizarding World for themselves. People don’t want a live service filled with microtransactions and a forced grind.”

Of course, no microntransactions or progression grinds have been confirmed for Hogwarts Legacy 2. To this end, what exactly live service means for the sequel remains to be seen. This petition may end up being for nothing, but it is clear some Harry Potter fans aren’t not thrilled with the potential direction of the sequel.

With an increase in budget and expectations, an online and/or co-op element is likely in Hogwarts Legacy 2. Of course, if this is nothing more than additive then there won’t be much problem, however, it will be an uphill battle for WB Games in terms of messaging. Terms like live service and microtransactions can carry a negative connotation, and even if these elements end up being scarce it could still negatively impact the game if the messaging doesn’t navigate the matter cleanly.

