Harry Potter Fans Discover New Dumbledore Secret Hidden in Hogwarts Legacy

Harry Potter fans over on Reddit have discovered a new Dumbledore secret hidden in Hogwarts in the Hogwarts Legacy video game. As Harry Potter fans will know, Dumbledore is not in Hogwarts Legacy nor any other character from the JK Rowling book series or the popular movies based on them. And this is because the video game is a prequel that takes place over a 100 years before the events of the books and movies. To this end, even Dumbledore wasn’t alive yet.

That said, while Dumbledore isn’t in Hogwarts Legacy, there is a secret in the game that pays homage to the character. This isn’t that surprising, considering the metric ton of easter eggs and references to the books and movies in the game. However, it took players — or at least many players — a long time to discover this particular secret.

More specifically, over on the Harry Potter Game Reddit page, one player relayed word that there is a Phoenix on a wall in Hogwarts. This in itself isn’t noteworthy, but it is in the same exact spot where Dumbledore’s office was in older Harry Potter games. In other words, this is a very obvious homage to Dumbledore, his phoenix Aurelius, and his pet phoenix Fawkes.

“Oh, is that what that means! I thought it was another secret or puzzle, I’ve been trying to figure it out for ages,” reads the top comment on the Reddit post. “Wow. That is really cool. No idea because I didn’t play the older games. Neat how many little Easter eggs there are in this game,” reads another comment.

It is safe to assume that this is not a brand new discovery, but it does appear to be new information for the vast majority of players, despite the Harry Potter game for being out well over a year and despite it being meticulously combed over by many hardcore Harry Potter fans.

