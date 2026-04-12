Hogwarts Legacy 2 Update Sheds Light on Release Date

A new Hogwarts Legacy 2 update has shed some light on when it will be revealed and a potential release date for the Harry Potter game. Hogwarts Legacy 2 — or whatever the sequel to the open-world Harry Potter game ends up being called — has not been formally announced, but it is in development. And it has been three years since the release of the first game, which means we are starting to approach the window where Harry Potter fans can anticipate and even expect a reveal.

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Right on cue, Avalanche Software has been making some interesting moves, perhaps indicating something is on the horizon. To this end, the Utah-based developer responsible for the series has hired a new Community Manager, which can indicate that the studio is gearing up to start talking about Hogwarts Legacy 2, as you don’t need a Community Manager otherwise. To this end, last time the studio announced a community manager, it was in December 2021; then, four months later, at a PlayStation State of Play in March 2022, the game was revealed. And then it was non-stop marketing until the game’s launch in 2023. This isn’t the only interesting development, though.

This new hire follows word that Avalanche Software was hiring a Video Capture Artist, a position that captures cinematic gameplay sequences for the purpose of trailers and marketing. Again, you don’t hire for this role until you are gearing up for a reveal and then a marketing campaign. Meanwhile, all the timelines are aligning.

Previously, there have been some hints and some suggestions that Hogwarts Legacy 2 was going to be released sometime in 2027 or perhaps 2028. As you may know, the game is set to — somehow — tie into the upcoming HBO TV show. And the TV show is set to premiere on December 25, 2026. This allows the game to release in 2027, if not the first quarter of 2027, like the first game did in 2023. If the sequel is going to be released in 2027, it’s going to be revealed soon, in 2026, which both of these updates suggest.

Of course, Avalanche Software and WB Games are not going to comment on this speculation, especially if it is on the mark. That said, if there are any further updates, we will update the story accordingly.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.

H/T, XpectoGo.