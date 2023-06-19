Hogwarts Legacy Players Disappointed With New Free Download

Hogwarts Legacy players have been left disappointed with a new free download. The new Harry Potter game is one of the biggest releases this year and one of the biggest releases of this generation. Suffice to say, most who were interested in playing it almost certainly have already tried it out, minus those holding out for the Nintendo Switch version releasing later this year. That said, if you're interested in checking out the open-world game and haven't already, and you have PlayStation Plus Premium, you can check out the game for free. The catch is that it's a very small slice of the game. In fact, the slice is so small that it's borderline not a slice at all.

Every PlayStation Plus Premium subscriber can currently check out a free trial for the game, but the trial is only 45 minutes long, which is hardly enough time to to make it through the character creator, let alone the game's lengthy tutorial. In fact, with only 45 minutes on the clock, there's a very good chance you won't even make it out of this tutorial and get to see Hogwarts as the tutorial takes place separate from it. To this end, it's a terrible, borderline useless demo for the game due to the length and the nature of both the robust character creator and lengthy tutorial.

"So basically the tutorial. I feel like two hours would have been better for Hogwarts. I think going through the sorting ceremony and getting a house would hook a lot of people," writes one Reddit user of the demo. "Barely the tutorial. I 'played' it yesterday, I was able to go to my first class because I rushed through the cutscenes. Will spend my money on Final Fantasy 16 instead as the demo was really good," adds another Reddit user in the replies of the same post.

Unfortunately, it's unlikely PlayStation or WB Games will address the criticism of the free demo and make it longer. That said, it's free and you don't have to engage with it if you don't want.